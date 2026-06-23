'Momma Won't Die' follows three generations of women navigating death, dysfunction and family drama

At 81-years-old, Patty Pell decided it wasn't too late to try something new. She joined a writing workshop, and what started as a personal story about her late mother turned into a collaboration with her daughter, Laurie Grigsby, and ultimately a full-length stage production.

Based on her life experiences, Momma Won't Die is a dark comedy that follows three generations of women navigating death, dysfunction and long-buried family tension as their Gigi (Pell's mother and Grisby's grandmother) waits to die.

Pell joined NTX Now's Ron Corning and Miranda Suarez to dive in to what it means to try something new in older age.

"You're never too old to be what you could have been," Ppell said. "So if you want to write or act or direct or paint, whatever you want, do it now."

To hear the full conversation, click the listen button above or check out the NTX Now podcast.

Momma Won’t Die runs through June 28 at Bryant Hall on the Kalita Humphreys campus. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are at www.mommawontdie.com.

Sally Friedman Momma Won’t Die is based on a true story of a 108-year-old woman (Sally Soldo - center) who is finally ready to die while her granddaughter (Nancy Chartier), caregiver (Katie King), and daughter (Morgana Shaw) clean up the emotional clutter.

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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