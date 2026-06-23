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'Momma Won't Die' follows three generations of women navigating death, dysfunction and family drama

KERA | By Ron Corning,
Miranda Suarez
Published June 23, 2026 at 2:25 PM CDT
Morgana Shaw (Jamie) and Nancy Chartier (Libby) portray a mother and daughter wrestling with life, death, and dysfunction in the world premiere of Momma Won’t Die.
Susan Friedman
Morgana Shaw (Jamie) and Nancy Chartier (Libby) portray a mother and daughter wrestling with life, death, and dysfunction in the world premiere of Momma Won’t Die.

At 81-years-old, Patty Pell decided it wasn't too late to try something new. She joined a writing workshop, and what started as a personal story about her late mother turned into a collaboration with her daughter, Laurie Grigsby, and ultimately a full-length stage production.

Based on her life experiences, Momma Won't Die is a dark comedy that follows three generations of women navigating death, dysfunction and long-buried family tension as their Gigi (Pell's mother and Grisby's grandmother) waits to die.

Pell joined NTX Now's Ron Corning and Miranda Suarez to dive in to what it means to try something new in older age.

"You're never too old to be what you could have been," Ppell said. "So if you want to write or act or direct or paint, whatever you want, do it now."

To hear the full conversation, click the listen button above or check out the NTX Now podcast.

Momma Won’t Die runs through June 28 at Bryant Hall on the Kalita Humphreys campus. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are at www.mommawontdie.com.

Momma Won’t Die is based on a true story of a 108-year-old woman (Sally Soldo - center) who is finally ready to die while her granddaughter (Nancy Chartier), caregiver (Katie King), and daughter (Morgana Shaw) clean up the emotional clutter.
Sally Friedman
Momma Won’t Die is based on a true story of a 108-year-old woman (Sally Soldo - center) who is finally ready to die while her granddaughter (Nancy Chartier), caregiver (Katie King), and daughter (Morgana Shaw) clean up the emotional clutter.

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
Entertainment theaterplayArts & CultureNTX NowcomedyFamily & ParentingEntertainment
Ron Corning
Ron Corning is a television journalist whose career has taken him from small‑town studios to major-market newsrooms, and he joins NTX Now as co-host. For eight years, Ron anchored Daybreak at WFAA in Dallas, becoming a trusted presence for North Texas viewers. He also anchored the station’s midday newscast and later helped launch Morning After, a video podcast-turned-daily show where he served as co-host and Executive Producer.
See stories by Ron Corning
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
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