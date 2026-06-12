RoboCop screening at Texas Theatre to spotlight Dallas City Hall preservation efforts

A Dallas landmark that helped define the futuristic look of the 1987 film RoboCop will take center stage this weekend as preservation advocates gather at the Texas Theatre.

The historic Oak Cliff movie theater will host a special screening of RoboCop on Saturday evening in support of the Save Dallas City Hall Coalition, a nonprofit working to preserve Dallas City Hall as city leaders consider its future.

A portion of ticket sales will benefit the organization.

City hall’s future remains murky. A judge recently issued a temporary restraining order halting discussion on what to do with the building. The Dallas City Council was expected to weigh options on whether to repair or replace the building later this summer.

The building, designed by architect I.M. Pei, served as a prominent filming location in the science-fiction classic nearly four decades ago.

Organizers say the evening will include more than the film itself.

The program is scheduled to feature an introduction from Southern Methodist University English Department Chair Christopher González, an update on efforts to preserve City Hall, a discussion with cast members connected to the movie, a science-fiction costume contest and photo opportunities with RoboCop.

Commemorative merchandise will also be available.

The coalition describes its mission as keeping City Hall a publicly owned asset through advocacy, education and legal action.

Saturday's event begins at 7 p.m. at the Texas Theatre in Oak Cliff, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org. KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members.

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