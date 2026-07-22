A gas leak caused by a line strike outside an Uptown Dallas apartment forced an evacuation

A gas line struck by a construction company outside an Uptown apartment complex Wednesday afternoon caused a gas leak and the evacuation of over 180 apartments, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

The scene was cleared by 6 p.m. and residents had returned to their apartments, according to DFR.

Firefighters responded to the gas leak at the MAA Meridian Apartments around 1:20 p.m. and dispatched the HazMat team to address the situation despite there being no gas readings inside the building, according to Jason Evans, a DFR spokesperson.

Reports indicated the leak was caused by a construction company hitting a 6-inch commercial gas line, Evans said. Atmos technicians were on location to address the leak.

An investigation by KERA found excavators in Texas have struck thousands of gas lines this year alone.

Most notably, a gas explosion in May killed three people in an Oak Cliff apartment .

A preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report found a drilling company hit an unmarked gas line outside the apartment, causing a gas leak that led to the explosion.

Multiple wrongful death lawsuits have been filed against Atmos Energy in the wake of the explosion, claiming the company failed to locate and mark the gas line that was hit.

Dylan Duke is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan at dduke@kera.org.