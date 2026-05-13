Fort Worth swears in Chris Jamieson for far north City Council seat

Chris Jamieson smiled as he embraced Commissioner Manny Ramirez after the Tarrant County official swore him in to Fort Worth City Council on Tuesday.

The new council member said it was a hard-fought campaign for the seat representing the city’s far north. Ramirez’s support was one of several that helped give him the edge in the race.

“Campaigns are never won alone,” Jamieson said from his new seat at the dais. “I’m deeply thankful for every person who stood beside me through this journey.”

Jamieson’s swearing-in comes 10 days after he narrowly defeated Alicia Ortiz in a race for the council seat. Far north Fort Worth voters chose Jamieson to succeed Alan Blaylock in representing District 10. The special election was called as Blaylock stepped down to run for the Texas House.

While Ortiz won a tight majority of Tarrant County’s votes, residents living in the small portion of Fort Worth that stretches into Denton County ultimately gave Jamieson a margin of a reported 75 votes.

Around 5.4% of registered voters in the district participated in the election. Jamieson thanked Ortiz for her campaign and her deep care and commitment to the community.

“One of the most meaningful parts of this journey was the opportunity to meet so many residents of District 10 — on front porches, at community events and at polling locations,” Jamieson said. “These conversations mattered. Hearing your concerns, your ideas, your hopes for Fort Worth reminded me what public service is truly about.”

Jamieson’s seat was the only City Council position on the ballot, as council members are typically elected every odd-numbered year. In May 2027, District 10 will again elect its council member as all seats go up for grabs citywide.

Fort Worth established District 10 in 2023 in answer to the city’s expansion to the north. The council redistricting took place citywide to address Fort Worth’s growing population. Blaylock was the first to hold the far north seat.

The district’s existence has been largely marked by a pressing need for updated infrastructure.

Fort Worth’s population boom and developer incentives led to the construction of thousands of homes across what was previously sprawling ranchland. The fast growth created hour-long traffic jams and a strain on the area’s limited infrastructure, which Fort Worth and Tarrant County have poured millions into updating.

Blaylock said serving on the council was one of the greatest honors of his life. Listing what he saw as his tenure’s greatest accomplishments, he highlighted District 10’s rise as an economic hub, as well as investments in roads and water infrastructure.

“When I first ran for this office, I made a commitment to focus on the fundamentals that mattered most to the families and businesses in District 10 — safer neighborhoods, better roads, strong public safety, responsible growth, economic opportunity and, above all, a City Hall that listens and responds to its residents,” Blaylock said, choking up as he read his remarks.

Before Jamieson’s swearing-in, council members took turns thanking Blaylock for his time on council, commending what they described as his level-headedness, intelligence and helpful attitude.

“It truly has been an honor to serve alongside you,” said council member Charles Lauersdorf, who represents a portion of northeast Fort Worth. “Especially as my partner in crime up north, reminding the city that there is part of Fort Worth north of 820.”

Multiple council members touched on moves within the Texas Legislature to tamp down local control, often in the name of efficiency. They told Blaylock they trust he’ll represent north Fort Worth well, assuming he would win the reliably Republican seat in November.

“I know that all of us here have drilled into your head how important local control is, so I know that you will be our fierce advocate in the state House,” said council member Elizabeth Beck. “Thank you so much for your service to Fort Worth, and thank you for being my friend.”

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, council members canvassed results for Fort Worth’s bond and charter elections. Voters approved five charter amendments and $840 million in capital projects across the city, including infrastructure improvements in District 10.

Drew Shaw is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at drew.shaw@fortworthreport.orgor @shawlings601.

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This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

