Ross claims early voting lead in Arlington mayor race, Cavender trailing by around 1,500 votes

Incumbent mayor Jim Ross led Steve Cavender in early voting returns, 49.1% to 40.9%, for the Arlington mayoral election, according to data from Tarrant County Elections.

Shaun Mallory and Hunter Crow, who are also running for the office, saw 4.8% and 5.1% ballots cast in their favor during early voting, respectively.

The contest for Arlington mayor has been contentious, with many voters describing it as divisive and messy.

Ross focused his campaigning, and especially on social media, on sharing his achievements, the reasons he’s proud of his city and the endorsements he’s received.

Cavender’s strategy relied heavily on criticizing Ross, with special attention on his personal taxes, travel expenses and a video from a panel discussion on housing policy. He’s also placed the blame for increased property taxes, approved by council in a 7-2 vote last year, squarely on Ross’ shoulders.

Ross, a retired Marine, former police officer and practicing trial attorney, launched his campaign for a final term with a message that Arlington is going in a good direction and he wants to keep it that way.

Much of his messaging included references to maintaining momentum and continuing the progress, development and planning taking place in the city.

Cavender, on the other hand, claimed Ross is mismanaging the city’s finances and not looking out for the city’s residents and businesses.

Outside of his campaign’s attacks on Ross, Cavender emphasized fiscal responsibility, fewer multifamily apartments near neighborhoods and public safety as his core principles.

He also continuously touted his endorsements from former mayors Jeff Williams and Richard Greene as well as former council members.

City Council

In District 3, which covers southeast Arlington, incumbent Nikkie Hunter got 72.9% of the vote against business owner Kelly Burke, who got 27.2% of the vote.

In District 4, which covers parts of west and central Arlington, Planning and Zoning Commissioner Tom Ware leads a three-candidate race with 53.16% of the vote, according to early results. Tarrant County Republican precinct chair Lisa Ventura trails behind him with 22.7% of the vote, while local activist Rojo Meixueiro carried 24% of early votes.

In District 5, which covers parts of central and east Arlington, incumbent Rebecca Boxall is trailing her opponent, Brittney Garcia-Dumas, founder and CEO of BGD Marketing.

Garcia-Dumas netted 54.4% of the early vote, while Boxall received 45.5%.

In District 8, which represents the entire city, Arlington ISD trustee Melody Fowler leads the race with 47.3% of early votes.

Her opponents, realtor Corey Harris and Jason Shelton, sociology professor and director of the Center for African American Studies at UT Arlington, got 14.5% and 38% of the vote, respectively.

Street maintenance tax

The renewal of a quarter-cent sales tax rate, which is dedicated to maintaining Arlington’s roads, has 78.6% of the vote, according to early voting results.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated with election results throughout the evening.