Arlington election guide: Meet the candidates running for Mayor in the city's May 2 election

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross is seeking his final term in office, facing challenges from Steve Cavender, Shaun Mallory and Hunter Crow.

Each candidate responded to a KERA News questionnaire with details about themselves and their stances on different issues important to voters in this election.

Jim Ross (Incumbent)

Age as of election day:

65

Years as an Arlington resident:

43 years, moved to Arlington in January 1983

Campaign Website:

www.reelectjimross.com

Email:

jim@reelectjimross.com

Best way for voters to contact:

jim@reelectjimross.com

Have you ever been arrested or charged with a felony?

No.

Have you ever declared bankruptcy? If yes, please provide context including date, reason and anything else you'd like voters to know.

Yes, I believe it was 1998, and it was personal bankruptcy.

Have you held elected office before? If yes, please list any accomplishments while in office you'd like voters to know about:

Yes, first elected as Mayor of Arlington June 2021 and reelected in May of 2023

Have you run for office before and not been elected? If yes, please list the races:

No.

Have you been on any boards, commissions or held any appointed office? If yes, please list the position, start and end dates and any accomplishments while in that position you'd like to share with voters:

Board of Directors - Medical City of Arlington Hospital - January 2023 to present

Board of Trustees - United States Conference of Mayors - December 2021 to Present/Advisory Board - Downtown Arlington Management Corp. - June 2021 to Present

Board of Directors - Regional Transportation Council - June 2021 to Present

Executive Board - Tarrant County Regional Council - June 2021 to Present

Executive Governing Board - Tarrant Workforce Solutions - June 2021 to Present

Board of Directors - Girls Inc. - January 2023 to Present

Past President of Arlington Police Foundation

Why are you running for Arlington mayor?

I originally ran for mayor of Arlington to give back to a community that has given so much to me and my family. I am running again for my last term because, while we have made much progress, the job is not done, and it is not time to change the leadership.

Do you have any other experience or qualifications you believe make you best suited to be a city council member that you would like to share?

Yes, I have been mayor of Arlington now for nearly 5 years. During that period, we have created nearly 30,000 new jobs, increased the average wage by more than 20% and brought 13 new North American or World Headquarters to Arlington. During the same period, we also decreased our criminal every year and implemented 4 man staffing with our fire department. Arlington is now the 2nd safest city in Texas and the 2nd best run city in Texas.

What are the top three issues facing the city, and how would you seek to address them?

The top three issues that Arlington faces is similar to others cities like ours: housing, infrastructure and crime.

Housing continues to be one of the most difficult issues facing most cities. Many residents struggle to afford a place to live. This isn't just addressed by saying you can build more single or multi family develops, but we must continue to look to how we redevelop parts of Arlington to attract the new young professionals moving in. One way to make housing more affordable is to create better paying jobs, which we have done in a huge way. But Arlington is nearly built out and has very little green space to built. Redevelopment and incentivizing developers to redevelop is essential.

For infrastructure, people often confuse this with just transportation. While roadways and transit are a part of our infrastructure, so is water, utilities, sewage and broadband. We have been successful in ensuring that all parts of our community has access to broadband and sufficient infrastructure. We will continue this approach with the best of technologies available.

Technology will also be the key to continued success with reducing crime. We have reduced crime every year for the last four years by using sophisticated policing, and we will continue on that path.

Should Arlington seek to adopt AI in transportation (i.e. autonomous vehicles)? Please explain your opinion:

Absolutely yes. Arlington has received Smart City Awards for our autonomous vehicle program and AI is a tool of the future that we should continue to explore.

Should Arlington incorporate AI in other areas, including if that implementation could result in lost jobs for human workers?

AI is a very beneficial tool that, when used properly, doesn't replace human workers; it makes their job easier. Trying employees about the benefits of AI can make human workers more efficient.

City leaders said changes at the Tarrant Appraisal District led to financial woes in the city during budget planning last year. How do you think the $25 million budget gap was managed, and would you have sought to do anything differently?

I believe the City Management and City Council managed the budget very well. We handled the shortfall first by looking for financial restructuring, new fee and free adjustments. This accounted for about $8.04 million. Then we looked for budget reductions and found 42 vacant positions we did not have to fill. This amounted to approximately $7.7 million. This still left a shortfall of approximately $11 million which was addressed by a 3-cent property tax increase.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been seeking partnerships with local police across the country. Would you support or oppose a partnership with ICE in Arlington? Please explain your answer.

Arlington Police will always support our federal law enforcement partners for criminal investigations and enforcement. However, partnerships like a 287 agreement with ICE can often cause local police to enforce civil immigration issues that would be outside of the scope of our police departments guidelines. In other words, if ICE needed assistance on criminal matters, yes we would assist. But immigration, absent criminal conflict, is a civil matter best left for civil authorities.

Arlington's council voted last year to suspend anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people in the city over concerns of losing federal grant funding. Do you support or oppose this decision? Please explain your answer.

I supported the full reinstatement of the anti-discrimination protections. However, that vote failed at council. Consequently, I worked with council on a compromise and support the latest version that was approved by the majority.

As mayor, how would you ensure all Arlington stakeholders feel represented by you?

As mayor, I created 11 different advisory councils for the Black, Latino, Asian, LGBTQ+, Muslim, Jewish, Persons with Disabilities, Seniors, Women, young adults and Hindu communities. I meet with them on a regular basis and if re-elected I will continue that dialogue.

Is there anything else voters should know about you?

We have come a long way in the last five years to change course now. We've created great jobs, brought incredible business, and gave communities a voice when they didn't have one.

Steve Cavender

Age as of election day:

77

Years as an Arlington resident:

65 years

Campaign website:

www.CavenderForArlington.com

Email:

All emails to the campaign will go to Jill@CavenderForArlington.com

Best way for voters to contact:

Jill@CavenderForArlington.com

Have you ever been arrested or charged with a felony?

No.

Have you ever declared bankruptcy? If yes, please provide context including date, reason and anything else you'd like voters to know.

No.

Have you held elected office before? If yes, please list along with the start and end dates of your time in that office along with any accomplishments while in office you'd like voters to know about:

No.

Have you run for office before and not been elected? If yes, please list the races:

No.

Have you been on any boards, commissions or held any appointed office? If yes, please list the position, start and end dates and any accomplishments while in that position you'd like to share with voters:

President of the River Legacy Foundation

MHMR

Police civilian training course

Involved with the effort to bring Medal Of Honor museum to Arlington

Served in leadership on multiple campaigns and efforts to improve city services and promote economic development

Provided leadership on campaigns for Arlington ISD bond referendums, including the construction of the Dan Dipert Career and Technical Center

Air Power Council

ARC of Texas

The Cavenders worship at St. Albans Anglican Church

Why are you running for Arlington mayor?

After decades of calling Arlington home, Ann and I don’t just live here — we believe in this city and care deeply about its future. I’ve been invested in Arlington my entire life, and that long-term commitment gives me both perspective and urgency about where we are and where we need to go.

I’ve built a successful business here, focused on creating thriving neighborhoods where working families can afford to own a home, raise their children, and pursue the American Dream.

Through that work, I’ve created jobs, contributed to our local economy, and seen firsthand what it takes to balance budgets, meet payroll, and make responsible financial decisions.

As a homeowner, I also understand the real impact that rising taxes and fees have on families and small businesses. That practical experience shapes my commitment to fiscally responsible leadership that respects taxpayers.

Beyond business, I’ve been actively engaged in strengthening our community. I worked alongside our business community to help attract the Medal of Honor Museum to Arlington — a transformational project that will bring national recognition, tourism, and long-term economic benefits to our city. I also serve as President of the River Legacy Foundation, where I help support and promote one of Arlington’s greatest natural assets, ensuring it remains a place families can enjoy for generations to come.

Since I was a boy growing up here, I’ve been involved in efforts to make Arlington a better place to call home. My wife and I have also volunteered in our church, helping expand its reach and impact in the community, because we believe strong families and strong neighborhoods are the foundation of a strong city.

Arlington deserves energetic, principled, and fiscally responsible leadership that puts residents first. My lifelong commitment to this city, combined with real-world business experience and community involvement, uniquely prepares me to serve as mayor and help lead Arlington into its next chapter.

Do you have any other experience or qualifications you believe make you best suited to be a city council member that you would like to share?

I have proudly called Arlington home since 1961. After graduating from Arlington High School, I went on to study business and accounting at the University of Texas at Arlington — an education that laid the foundation for a lifetime of service, leadership, and hard work.

From 1969 to 1976, I had the honor of serving my country in both the United States Marine Corps Reserves and the United States Army Reserves. Those years instilled in me discipline, responsibility, and a deep respect for service.

Family has always been at the center of my life. My wife, Ann—my high school sweetheart—and I are blessed with three married daughters and six wonderful grandchildren. Our faith is an important part of who we are. We worship at St. Albans Anglican Church, and Ann, a former Arlington ISD bilingual educator, serves as a leader in Bible Study Fellowship International/Español.

I’ve been committed to serving Arlington in many ways over the years. I’ve served on the River Legacy Foundation Board for more than 25 years and am currently in my second term as President. Supporting and preserving one of Arlington’s greatest natural assets has been one of the great privileges of my civic life.

Since 1982, I have worked as a real estate developer, helping drive job creation, economic growth, and responsible community development here at home. Throughout my career, I’ve held to a simple belief: when Arlington thrives, everyone benefits.

What are the top three issues facing the city, and how would you seek to address them?

I think effective leaders focus on more than three issues. Here are a few of the many issues I will address as our next Mayor:

Protecting Taxpayers.

Arlington taxpayers deserve responsible leadership that puts fiscal discipline first — balancing the budget, controlling costs, and ending the cycle of tax increases and deficit spending that has become the norm under the current Mayor. I’m a reform-minded businessman and will restore financial responsibility at City Hall, rein in wasteful spending, and stand firm against new tax hikes — because our families deserve leadership that respects their hard-earned dollars.

Improving Public Safety.

Strong public safety keeps families secure, schools protected, and children free to learn and grow. I will make sure police, fire, and emergency responders have the staffing, tools, and training they need. With steady leadership and accountability, I will protect neighborhoods and give Arlington families peace of mind — today and for the future.

Strengthening Every Neighborhood.

Safe and thriving neighborhoods create a more vibrant Arlington. That’s why I will refocus City Hall on the little things that make a big difference, like smooth streets, clean parks, and stronger police and fire services. I will also oppose high-density apartments near established communities, protecting their character while improving the quality of life of nearby families.

Increasing Ethics at City Hall.

Arlington deserves leadership it can trust – and this starts with our Mayor. While serving in the United States Marine Corps and Army, I learned of values like integrity and accountability. As Mayor, I will bring those principles to City Hall, leading with transparency, ethical leadership, and open decision-making to restore confidence that our city government works for residents, not special interests.

Growing Arlington’s Economy.

A strong economy requires leadership focused on growth and opportunity. As a successful businessman, I know how to create jobs, attract investment, and build long-term prosperity. As Arlington’s next Mayor, I will bring a results-driven approach to revitalize our economy, move past the current stagnation, and ensure Arlington remains a prosperous place to live, work, and raise a family.

Should Arlington seek to adopt AI in transportation (i.e. autonomous vehicles)? Please explain your opinion:

Yes — I believe Arlington should aggressively pursue AI-driven transportation solutions, including autonomous vehicles, because it’s a smarter, more flexible, and more fiscally responsible approach than locking taxpayers into expensive, outdated systems like DART.

For years, there have been serious concerns about how regional transit systems spend taxpayer dollars, often with bloated costs and limited flexibility. Arlington has been wise to avoid committing to a one-size-fits-all model that may not serve our unique needs — especially given the scale of long-term tax burdens involved. AI-powered transportation offers a far more adaptable, data-driven alternative that allows us to scale services based on actual demand rather than bureaucracy.

Where this matters most is for our seniors and residents with disabilities. Too many elderly and handicapped citizens struggle with reliable, affordable mobility. AI-enabled on-demand transit and autonomous shuttles could provide safer, door-to-door transportation for medical appointments, grocery trips, church, and community activities — restoring independence and improving quality of life without requiring them to drive. That’s a compassionate and practical use of technology.

AI also gives us powerful tools to reduce congestion — especially during peak events in our Entertainment District. Rangers games, Cowboys games, concerts, and major events bring tremendous economic activity, but they also strain our roadways. Autonomous shuttles, smart traffic systems, and AI-driven routing can dynamically manage traffic flow, reduce gridlock, improve parking efficiency, and shorten travel times. Instead of building more costly infrastructure or committing to expensive rail systems, we can use technology to make the infrastructure we already have work smarter.

Adopting AI in transportation isn’t about chasing trends — it’s about solving real problems: reducing congestion, improving safety, serving vulnerable populations, and protecting taxpayers. Arlington should lead with innovation, fiscal responsibility, and a clear focus on results that directly benefit our residents.

Should Arlington incorporate AI in other areas, including if that implementation could result in lost jobs for human workers?

I believe Arlington should approach AI carefully and responsibly. If the use of AI would directly eliminate private sector jobs held by Arlington residents, especially blue-collar or middle-class workers, I would oppose that approach. Our priority should be protecting and growing good-paying jobs, not replacing them. Families depend on that income, and city government should not adopt technology in a way that undermines household stability.

Where I do support AI is in areas that improve efficiency within City Hall — particularly administrative functions, data analysis, and back-office operations — where it can help reduce waste, streamline processes, and eliminate unnecessary costs. If we can use technology to operate government more efficiently without harming working families, that’s responsible leadership.

The goal should be simple: use AI as a tool to cut bureaucracy, reduce inefficiencies, and save taxpayer dollars — and then return those savings to residents in the form of property tax relief. Technology should serve the people of Arlington, not disrupt their livelihoods.

Innovation is important, but it must be balanced with common sense and a commitment to protecting jobs. We can modernize city government while still standing firmly with the working men and women who keep Arlington running.

City leaders said changes at the Tarrant Appraisal District led to financial woes in the city during budget planning last year. How do you think the $25 million budget gap was managed, and would you have sought to do anything differently?

Fiscal responsibility isn’t optional in city government—it’s a duty. Families across Arlington live within their means every day, and City Hall should operate the same way.

The $25 million budget gap was a serious challenge, and it deserved serious, disciplined leadership. While changes at the Tarrant Appraisal District created complications, Arlington was not the only city in Tarrant County facing those same conditions. Other cities managed to reduce their tax rates or keep them steady. The appraisal district did not prevent responsible budgeting elsewhere — and it certainly wasn’t the sole cause of Arlington’s shortfall.

What concerned me was that the immediate response was to point fingers and then raise taxes on working families. That should never be the first option. When residents are tightening their belts, their city government should be doing the same.

It’s also important to talk about priorities. Public records released by the city show tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars spent on extensive travel, expensive hotels, and high-end meals. If there is deep concern about a budget deficit, that concern should be reflected in spending habits at the top. Fiscal discipline starts with leadership setting the example.

The fact is, this administration inherited a budget surplus, and, in a relatively short period of time, the city found itself facing a deficit. That shift calls for accountability and a hard look at spending decisions, long-term forecasting, and financial management practices.

I would have approached the budget gap differently. First, by conducting a comprehensive operational review to identify efficiencies and eliminate unnecessary expenditures. Second, by prioritizing core services and phasing adjustments responsibly. And third, by making it clear that raising taxes would be a last resort — not an immediate reaction.

Leadership is about solving problems, not assigning blame. It’s about bringing financial experts, department leaders, and community stakeholders together to build sustainable solutions. Arlington families deserve steady, responsible leadership that watches the bottom line, plans ahead, and protects taxpayers.

That’s the kind of leadership I will bring — disciplined, transparent, and focused on long-term financial stability.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been seeking partnerships with local police across the country. Would you support or oppose a partnership with ICE in Arlington? Please explain your answer.

Public safety must always come first. I support a partnership with Immigration and Customs Enforcement when it is focused on identifying and helping apprehend individuals accused or convicted of serious, violent, or heinous crimes. Our community has a responsibility to ensure that dangerous offenders cannot avoid accountability simply because of jurisdictional gaps between agencies.

That said, this issue requires compassion and clarity. Arlington is home to many law-abiding immigrant families who work hard, raise their children here, and contribute to the strength of our city. Any partnership with ICE must be clearly structured to target serious criminal activity. The goal should never be to create fear or discourage victims and witnesses from cooperating with local police.

By establishing clear guidelines, transparency, and oversight, we can strike the right balance: protecting our community from those accused of violent crimes while preserving trust with the broader immigrant community. Supporting law enforcement in pursuing dangerous criminals and maintaining compassion for families who follow the law are not mutually exclusive—they are both essential to a safe and just Arlington.

Arlington's council voted last year to suspend anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people in the city over concerns of losing federal grant funding. Do you support or oppose this decision? Please explain your answer.

I believe Arlington must do two things at the same time: follow federal law and protect the dignity and rights of every resident.

Federal funding supports critical priorities like road improvements, public safety, and essential city services. These are tax dollars Arlington families have already paid, and we have a responsibility not to jeopardize them. Losing those funds would directly impact our infrastructure and our ability to keep neighborhoods safe.

At the same time, every person in Arlington —whether they are Christian, LGBTQ+, a person of color, or from any background — deserves fairness, respect, and the freedom to live their lives without discrimination. Our city is strongest when everyone knows they belong and has a seat at the table when decisions are made at City Hall.

We do not have to choose between fiscal responsibility and compassion. Strong leadership means protecting vital resources while ensuring the rights and dignity of all our residents are upheld.

As mayor, how would you ensure all Arlington stakeholders feel represented by you?

Arlington deserves a mayor who listens first and leads second. That’s what I’ve always done — whether in business, in the community, or around my own kitchen table. I bring people together, especially when they don’t all agree, and we roll up our sleeves to get things done.

Arlington is strongest when every voice is heard — longtime residents and newcomers, small business owners and working families, young professionals and seniors, renters and homeowners. My commitment is simple: no decisions made in isolation, no voices dismissed, and no neighborhoods overlooked.

I believe representation isn’t about checking boxes. Instead, it’s about building trust. That means proactive outreach, regular town halls, meeting people where they are, and making sure community input shapes policy before decisions are finalized. It also means surrounding myself with diverse perspectives—because better decisions are made when more lived experiences are at the table.

And I’ll tell you this, when you’re the father of three daughters, you learn pretty quickly that compromise isn’t weakness … it’s survival. You learn to listen carefully, negotiate fairly, and find solutions everyone can live with. That mindset has shaped how I lead: respectful, collaborative, and focused on common ground.

At every stage of my career, I’ve built bridges between different viewpoints to move forward together. As mayor, I’ll continue doing what I’ve always done - bringing people together, finding practical solutions, and making sure Arlington moves forward united.

Is there anything else voters should know about you?

I think what voters should know most about me is that Arlington isn’t just where I live—it’s home in every sense of the word.

I moved here as a teenager and graduated from Arlington High School. This community shaped who I am. I met my wife here — my high school sweetheart — and together we’ve raised our family right here in the city that raised us. Arlington isn’t a stop along the way in my story. It is the story.

Over the years, I’ve built a business here, created jobs here, and invested back into the community that invested in me. Through my work, I’ve had the opportunity to help develop and build thriving neighborhoods designed for working and middle-class families, because I believe Arlington should always be a place where people who work hard can achieve the American Dream. A home shouldn’t feel out of reach for the very people who keep our city running. I’ve always believed growth should strengthen opportunity, not limit it.

But just as importantly, I’ve spent more than three decades volunteering, working with local organizations, supporting schools, helping strengthen neighborhoods, and stepping up whenever and wherever I could make a difference.

My commitment to Arlington has never been about politics, it’s been about service. Long before running for mayor was ever a thought, I was showing up, pitching in, and working alongside neighbors to make our community stronger.

I care deeply about this city because I’ve grown up with it. I’ve seen its challenges, celebrated its successes, and shared in the everyday moments that make Arlington special. This campaign isn’t about ambition. It’s about giving back to the place that has given my family so much.

Arlington has given me a lifetime of opportunity. Serving as mayor would be my way of continuing that commitment, and helping ensure the next generation can build their lives here, build their businesses here, and raise their families here — just like I did.

Hunter Crow

Age as of election day:

31

Years as an Arlington resident:

20 years.

Campaign Website:

https://sites.google.com/view/hunter-crow-for-mayor-2026/home

Email:

hwc1995@proton.me

Best way for voters to contact:

Online.

Have you ever been arrested or charged with a felony?:

No.

Have you ever declared bankruptcy before?

No.

Have you held elected office before? If yes, please list along with the start and end dates of your time in that office along with any accomplishments while in office you'd like voters to know about:

I ran unopposed for the Tarrant County Democratic party Precinct chair #2425 position. I did not receive a contestant and, therefore, not listed on the March 3, 2026 Primary Ballot. As the incumbent Precinct Chair, I will automatically continue in this position through June 2028. I was appointed by the Tarrant county democratic party county executive committee to this position back on Jun 29, 2025 to fill a vacancy on the county executive committee in my precinct.

Have you run for office before and not been elected? If yes, please list the races:

Tarrant County College District 7 (2019), (2025). Arlington Independent School District Board of Trustees (2017),(2018) (2023), Arlington City Council District 7 (2020), Texas Railroad Commission (2022), Texas State Board of Education District 11 (2024)

Have you been on any boards, commissions or held any appointed office? If yes, please list the position, start and end dates and any accomplishments while in that position you'd like to share with voters:

I previously served on the UT Arlington student service allocation fee committee. The student services fee committee was established to advise the University of Texas Arlington president in the budgeting for student services fees and to recommend the allocation of student services fees to best serve the needs of the largest number of students. These are department presentations to the student service fee committee.

I also have served on the UT Arlington campus dining committee and assisted with reviewing dining services, collect feedback, and recommend changes to campus food options.

I also held a seat on UT Arlington Parking Committee and helped with reviewing campus parking permit rates and policies . I have been consulted in budget decisions in those capacities.

I served on these committees from Fall 2023 to Spring 2025 academic terms as the UT Arlington Student Government association Representative. Apart from that currently appointed by the State of Texas as a Notary Public currently in my second term in office in that capacity.

Why are you running for Arlington mayor?

I'm running for Mayor because I believe in a city that works for everyone. To achieve that, we must address the backbone of our community: our aging infrastructure.

Infrastructure isn't just about roads and pipes—it’s about safety, economic growth, and our quality of life. When our systems fail, we all pay the price, whether through costly emergency repairs, frustrating traffic delays, or compromised essential services. Why We Must Invest.

Reliable water/sewer systems: We need to update both our water and sewer mains and minimize wasteful leaks, costly disruptions. Every citizen deserves confidence when they turn on their tap and comfort of mind that waste water is being taken care of properly.

Safer and smoother roads: potholes and crumbling asphalt aren’t just an inconvenience, they are a threat to vehicle safety and a drag on our daily commute. Investing in smart road maintenance and traffic management will save us money in the long run and improve accessibility.

Investing in parks, trails, sidewalks: Our community need accessible, safe ways to move. We must prioritize building and repairing sidewalks to ensure safe routes for pedestrians, and expand our park facilities. These efforts improve health, increase accessibility for all ages, and boost community connection. This isn't just spending; it's smart investing in the next generation.

As your Mayor, I will champion a comprehensive, transparent plan to secure the funding needed and prioritize projects that deliver the greatest benefit to our community. Let's stop patching problems and start building a foundation for sustainable growth and a higher quality of life.

Do you have any other experience or qualifications you believe make you best suited to be a city council member that you would like to share?

I would be an excellent mayor due to my unique combination of legal knowledge, research expertise, dedication to public service, and neutrality. They are trained to navigate complex legal information, manage public resources, and foster community education, making them well-equipped to handle the administrative and civic challenges of city governance. Here is why a law librarian would make an excellent mayor:

1. Expert Knowledge of Law and Policy Legal Research and Analysis: Due to my background and education from the University of North Texas Law Librarianship and Legal informatics program. I do consider myself an expert on legal issues. I know how to find, interpret, and apply laws, regulations, and ordinances, which is crucial for drafting city policy and understanding legal liabilities.

Access to Justice Focus: Due to my background as a law librarian. I understand the importance of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) and strive to bridge the "justice gap" by providing equitable access to information for all community members.

2. Expert Administrator and Manager Strategic Planning: Due to my background as a Law librarian. I am accustomed to managing complex collections, budgets, and, frequently, staff in academic or firm settings.

Information Management and Technology: I do consider myself proficient in utilizing high-level technology and AI tools for research, data management, and predictive analytics. I feel that this skillset is vital for modernizing municipal services and making data-driven decisions.

Master Puzzle Solvers: I excel at seeing the "big picture" of legal and operational systems, allowing them to connect disjointed departments and find efficient solutions.

3. Public Service and Community Focus Due to having this background in law librarianship. I will prioritize service to all constituents, rather than special interests. I will also bring a unique combination of neutrality and public service to the office of Arlington Texas Mayor. Due to my prior experience with serving a wide variety of patrons.

Civics Education: I am passionate about helping the public understand the legal system, which translates to a mayor who is transparent, informative, and engaged in civic education.

Customer Service Excellence: I am used to acting as a trusted guide to people navigating difficult, sometimes emotional legal situations, often receiving feedback that they are the most helpful person in the process.

4. Adaptable and Resilient Leader Adaptability: Based on my experience as a Law librarian. I must constantly adapt to changes in technology and legal resources, making them resilient to the rapid changes often faced in city management.

Confidentiality and Ethics: I also have operate under strict ethical standards and confidentiality, ensuring integrity in handling sensitive city, legal, and personnel matters. In essence, my background as law librarian brings the precision of a legal professional, the organization of a manager, and the heart of a community servant to the role of mayor.

I am current graduate student at the University of North Texas pursuing my Master of Science in Library Science with Concentration in Law Librarianship in addition to a Health Information Graduate Academic Certificate.

I also hold a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in History with cum laude honors from the University of Texas Arlington including an undergraduate Certificate in Medical Humanities. I feel that my education makes me qualified for Mayor.

What are the top three issues facing the city, and how would you seek to address them?

Top Three Issues in Arlington: Budget Shortfall and Financial Stability: The city is managing a projected $25 million budget shortfall for Fiscal Year 2026. This gap stems from slowing sales tax growth, property tax valuation protests, and the impact of the senior tax freeze. Increasing Property Taxes and Utility Fees: To address the deficit, the Arlington City Council raised the property tax rate by 3 cents and implemented double-digit percentage increases for water, sewer, and garbage fees. Maintaining Essential Services: The city has considered or implemented cuts to balance the budget, including eliminating dozens of vacant positions and reducing hours for public services like animal shelters and the City's Action Center. I would address these challenges with the following priorities:

Direct Community Engagement: Crow advocates for increasing the number of town halls and public forums to ensure city leadership is more in touch with the residents' needs before making major budget or tax decisions.

Addressing the Affordability Crisis: His platform focuses on solving the affordability crisis by prioritizing "better jobs and pay" and helping residents build a financial cushion against rising local costs.

Fiscal Accountability and Waste Reduction: I will push on cutting "wasteful spending" and eliminating corruption to ensure that existing funds are used effectively for public safety and education rather than corporate interests.

Strengthening Social Services: I would emphasize improving the "resilience of the community" by addressing housing and food insecurities and ensuring that public services—such as libraries and parks—remain fully accessible and well-funded.

Should Arlington seek to adopt AI in transportation (i.e. autonomous vehicles)? Please explain your opinion:

I would not be opposed to using AI in transportation so long as precautionary measures are in place to ensure the safety of passengers in the event of technology fail.

Should Arlington incorporate AI in other areas, including if that implementation could result in lost jobs for human workers?

AI is currently being integrated into government operations, shifting from simple automation to supporting complex decision-making and mission-critical tasks. While total replacement of elected officials is not underway, AI is fundamentally reshaping how government work is conducted.

I suspect that AI will eventually be used on a more larger scale in the future. However we are not yet at the point were they can replace human workers completely but one day it could happen. I could see it being used in the area of Fraud and Threat Detection by using machine learning to identify irregularities in city financial transactions.

I think that might be a really good possibility to pursue but the city should still be required to have the human element when dealing with identify irregularities in city financial transactions just in case the AI is wrong.

City leaders said changes at the Tarrant Appraisal District led to financial woes in the city during budget planning last year. How do you think the $25 million budget gap was managed, and would you have sought to do anything differently?

I would likely have approached this situation by prioritizing to the budget gap with a focus on government transparency, expanded social services, and environmental equity. I would frame the $25 million gap as a symptom of a city government that prioritizes large-scale development (like the Entertainment District) over the needs of everyday residents.

I would oppose cutting basic municipal services like the Animal Shelter or reducing park maintenance. He often argues that these cuts disproportionately affect marginalized communities. I argue that even in a deficit, the city should invest in sustainable, accessible public transit rather than just managing short-term property tax revenue.

I would likely respond to the TAD-led crisis by calling for greater public participation in the budget-making process, rather than decisions being handled primarily through city management and council-level restructuring.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been seeking partnerships with local police across the country. Would you support or oppose a partnership with ICE in Arlington? Please explain your answer.

We should not participate in civil enforcement actions, even if federal funding were provided. We have limited resources and a desire to avoid entangling the Arlington Police Department in civil immigration law, which, I feel it should remain a federal responsibility.

We should instead push for a Humane Path to citizenship by creating legal frameworks that prioritize family unity, economic contribution, and human dignity over punitive enforcement. I think that sort of reform should be a top priority as opposed to keeping things as they are now that is my overall response to this question.

Arlington's council voted last year to suspend anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people in the city over concerns of losing federal grant funding. Do you support or oppose this decision? Please explain your answer.

I oppose the decision to suspend LGBTQ+ anti-discrimination protections. I also oppose any council's decision to roll back protections guaranteed under the Civil Rights act of 1964 any such moves to invalidate this act should be condemned.

As mayor, how would you ensure all Arlington stakeholders feel represented by you?

To ensure all Arlington stakeholders feel represented, I would adopt a "listening tour" approach, conducting regular, accessible community meetings in various neighborhoods rather than just City Hall. I would utilize diverse, inclusive, and transparent communication methods—including online, social media, and in-person events—to gather feedback and foster a sense of belonging for all residents.

SEH +3 Key strategies to ensure representation include: Proactive Engagement: Actively seeking input through open houses, workshops, and pop-up events that meet residents where they are. Building Trust: Modeling transparent and civil discourse in public meetings to encourage respectful, productive dialogue.

Targeted Outreach: Using stakeholder mapping to ensure diverse voices—including underrepresented groups—are included in decision-making processes. Visible Leadership: Regularly engaging with community, business, and school leaders to understand and address their needs directly.

Accountability: Establishing clear, consistent channels for feedback and ensuring residents see how their input impacts city decision

Is there anything else voters should know about you?

I will be the youngest Mayor of Arlington in 75 years, which has not happened since Tom Vandergriff held this seat, who was elected at age 25. I would be one of the youngest mayors in Arlington’s history, though not the absolute due to me being 31 years of age. Unlike most Arlington mayors who were business owners, attorneys, or prominent retailers.

I do not fall into category at all due to my background being in Law Librarianship and Legal Informatics would be a unique professional fit for Arlington Mayor, emphasizing information governance and public accessibility rather than the traditional corporate or courtroom focus. I also feel that my unique background aligns with the city's increasing focus on technology and data-driven governance.

I hope to earn your vote in the election and support middle class families. I think now is the time more than ever for a new generation of leaders to represent the City of Arlington in particular youth such as myself.

Shaun Mallory

Age as of election day:

54

Years as an Arlington resident:

22

Campaign Website:

None provided.

Email:

None provided.

Best way for voters to contact:

Walk in the front door of my snow cone shop…I’m here 6 days a week, 7 hours a day.

Have you ever been arrested or charged with a felony?

No.

Have you held elected office before? If yes, please list along with the start and end dates of your time in that office along with any accomplishments while in office you'd like voters to know about:

None.

Have you run for office before and not been elected? If yes, please list the races:

None.

Have you been on any boards, commissions or held any appointed office? If yes, please list the position, start and end dates and any accomplishments while in that position you'd like to share with voters:

None.

Why are you running for Arlington mayor?

I have between 40-50k people walk through my door here at the Sno Cone Shop. I have been doing this for 8 years. I have gotten to know so many families personally, and practically watched their kids grow up over the years. My place has almost become a confessional. I hear so many stories, good, bad, and indifferent from my customers. I know what they truly want, and as their mayor, it is my job to deliver that to them.

Do you have any other experience or qualifications you believe make you best suited to be a city council member that you would like to share?

I love God, I love my family, and I simply love people, all people. I have a degree in Psychology and Communication. Talking with people is my thing!

What are the top three issues facing the city, and how would you seek to address them?

Up to the people that I represent to decide. My job is just to be a voice for the people, not to persuade them one way or another on issues.

Should Arlington seek to adopt AI in transportation (i.e. autonomous vehicles)? Please explain your opinion:

Up to the people, not the mayor.

Should Arlington incorporate AI in other areas, including if that implementation could result in lost jobs for human workers?

Up to the people, not the mayor.

City leaders said changes at the Tarrant Appraisal District led to financial woes in the city during budget planning last year. How do you think the $25 million budget gap was managed, and would you have sought to do anything differently?

That’s a job for people way smarter than me.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been seeking partnerships with local police across the country. Would you support or oppose a partnership with ICE in Arlington? Please explain your answer.

Up to the people, not the mayor.

Arlington's council voted last year to suspend anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people in the city over concerns of losing federal grant funding. Do you support or oppose this decision? Please explain your answer.

Up to the people, not the mayor.

As mayor, how would you ensure all Arlington stakeholders feel represented by you?

Be available 24/7 for any needs they may have.

Is there anything else voters should know about you?

I love to listen. I want to hear your story. I’m a problem solver. I sure don’t look like the typical politician, and I’m not. I want everyone to look at me and think I’m the dumbest guy in the room, however, my IQ is above 150. I simply want to give the power of this city back to the people. Without the people, there isn’t a city, and I feel like that has gotten lost in translation over the years. I love just to have fun. I sleep like 3 hours a day, I only eat 1 meal a day. Did I mention I love God and my family?