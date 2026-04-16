Meet the Denton ISD candidates: Educators join a community organizer in races for school board

This election season for the Denton ISD school board isn’t crowded, but two seats have attracted candidates with classroom experience, as well as a local community organizer.

Denton City Council member Vicki Byrd, who is stepping down from her District 1 seat, faces Greg Petolick in the race for Place 6 on the school board. Both candidates have classroom experience under their belt. Byrd has taught in the school district as a special education teacher, a role she pursued after working in law enforcement. Petolick built a career in the corporate world and retired, but is serving as an adjunct professor at Southern Methodist University.

Anita Martinez-Strickland, who is running unopposed for Place 7, has served as the president of the League of United Latin American Citizens Council 4366 in Denton. Part of the local chapter’s work includes raising funds to provide scholarships for local Hispanic students who are bound for college.

She is running for the seat currently held by incumbent Patricia Sosa-Sanchez, who withdrew her bid for reelection on Feb. 13.

Ahead of early voting, which starts April 20 for the May 2 election, the Denton Record-Chronicle sent each candidate questions on issues facing the school board and students in Denton.

Martinez-Strickland did not respond to requests for comment.

Here are the candidates’ responses, which have been have been edited lightly for clarity and length.

Vicki Byrd

Age: 61

Birthplace: Houston

Years lived in Denton: 43

Education: Texas Woman’s University, 1987, criminal justice and psychology; University of Phoenix, 2010, Master of Arts in education, teacher leadership

Professional experience: Texas Woman’s University 1988-97, law enforcement officer; TWU, 1997-2009, assistant to risk manager/safety coordinator; Denton ISD, 2010-19, special education teacher (PABS); retired, 2019

Website: vickibyrdfordentonisdplace6.com

What are the top three most pressing issues facing students in the school district?

The three most pressing issues facing students in Denton ISD are academic gaps, growing mental health needs and unequal access to opportunities.

Firstly, academic disparities across campuses remain a major challenge. Some schools are thriving while others are working hard to catch up. Students need consistent, high-quality instruction, strong early literacy support and targeted interventions, so EVERY child has the same chance to succeed.

Secondly, students are experiencing increasing mental health and social emotional needs. Anxiety, stress and behavioral challenges have become more common, and our counselors and teachers need staffing and resources to support students effectively. When students feel safe, supported and ready to learn, everything else improves.

Thirdly, we must address uneven access to programs and pathways. Whether it’s advanced coursework, career and technical education programs, enrichment or extracurriculars, every student — regardless of ZIP code — deserves opportunities that help them discover their strengths and plan for their future.

Together, these issues shape the daily experience of our students. By focusing on academic consistency, mental health support and equitable access to opportunities, we can help every child in Denton ISD learn, grow and thrive.

How would you work with the school board to address the most pressing issue you have identified?

To address the most pressing issues facing Denton ISD — academic disparities, growing mental health needs and unequal access to opportunities — I would work collaboratively with the board to keep our focus on students and data-driven solutions.

Firstly, I would advocate for clear, shared goals around academic consistency and student support. When the board agrees on priorities, we can direct resources where they make the greatest impact. I would support regular data reviews so we can identify which campuses need targeted interventions and ensure that support is delivered as quickly as possible.

Secondly, I would work with fellow trustees to strengthen mental-health staffing and campus-level support. This includes reviewing counselor ratios, evaluating program effectiveness and ensuring teachers have the training and time to address student needs.

Thirdly, I would champion equitable access to programs — advanced coursework, CTE [career and technical education] pathways, enrichment and extracurriculars — by asking the right questions about availability, transportation, staffing and barriers that families face.

Most importantly, I would continue to foster a culture of transparency, collaboration and respect. Strong governance happens when board members listen to educators, families and each other. By staying focused on students and working as a team, we can make meaningful progress on the challenges that matter most.

Greg Petolick

Age: 63

Birthplace: Chicago

Years lived in Denton: 38 years in Denton County, 10 years in Denton ISD

Education: University of Dallas, MBA, 1995; DePaul University, B.S., management, 1984

Professional experience: Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business, adjunct professor; Ernst & Young LLP’s Tax Technology and Transformation practice, managing director, retired

Website: gregpetolickfordentonisd.net

What are the top three most pressing issues facing students in the school district?

1. Teacher recruitment and retention which directly impact students every day in the classroom. Denton ISD continues to face challenges retaining experienced teachers due to workload, compensation and job stress. As chairman of Vote for Denton ISD Kids [PAC], I was disheartened to learn that DISD has the lowest starting teacher salary in Denton County. This must change or we will struggle to attract and retain teachers. When we lose teachers, students lose continuity, mentorship and experience. Supporting teachers ultimately supports students.

2. We must continue preparing students for success after graduation, whether that is college, a career, the military or technical certification. The workforce is changing rapidly, and schools must continue expanding career and technical education, dual credit and real-world skills so students graduate ready for the opportunities ahead.

3. We must ensure schools are safe, supportive and welcoming environments where students can focus on learning, including addressing student well-being, bullying and the growing social and digital challenges students face today.

When we focus on supporting teachers, preparing students for the future, and maintaining safe and supportive schools, we will continue moving our district in the right direction.

How would you work with the school board to address the most pressing issue you have identified?

I would work with fellow trustees and the administration to address teacher retention, college and career readiness (CCMR), and school safety through strategic planning, budgeting and strong district leadership. The board’s role is governance and setting priorities, and these areas must remain at the top of those priorities.

1. We must continue improving teacher recruitment and retention by prioritizing competitive compensation, supporting strong campus leadership, and ensuring teachers have the resources and support they need to be successful. People stay where they feel valued and supported, and supporting teachers directly impacts student success.

2. We must continue expanding college and career readiness opportunities, including career and technical education, dual-credit certifications, and partnerships with local colleges and employers so students graduate with real opportunities and career pathways.

3. We must ensure schools remain safe, supportive and welcoming environments where students can focus on learning. This includes both physical safety and student well-being, as well as addressing bullying and promoting respect for others.

These priorities are connected. When students feel safe, have great teachers and have clear pathways after graduation, student outcomes improve and the entire district benefits.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and cbreeding@dentonrc.com.

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