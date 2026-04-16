Amplify Denton has a stacked local lineup set for Saturday’s free fest

The Greater Denton Arts Council and Denton Music and Arts Collaborative are teaming up again for the second Amplify Denton music festival this Saturday.

The free festival is set to return to the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center with two stages of music from local musicians, as well as art and food vendors, raffles and family-friendly fun.

Outside stage

4 p.m. — Claire Morales

6 p.m. — Ryan Thomas Becker

8 p.m. — Slobberbone

Inside stage

5 p.m. — Fingerprints

7 p.m. — Lady Cass and the Fellas

9:30 p.m. — Decades Dance Party

Ryan Thomas Becker’s performance coincides with the release of his new album #1 Honeypuppymomma.

The Decades Dance Party is a monthly event in Denton normally held at Dan’s Silverleaf, where participants are invited to dress up and dance.

Before the live music begins, Amplify Denton will feature an early childhood “instrument petting zoo” at 2 p.m.

“We invite families to join in continuing the creative community that exists here,” DMAC President Jennifer Kapinos told the Denton Record-Chronicle.

In addition to the focus on music, Amplify Denton will highlight visual works by local artists and have vendors and food trucks on site. Attendees can also participate in raffles to win prizes celebrating Denton.

The event is free to attend, but registration is required.

VIP tables are available for $750 and seat eight guests.

“Amplify Denton is going to be big this year,” Kapinos said. “Come celebrate what makes Denton so unique.”

PENNY KIMBLE can be reached at pkimble@dentonrc.com.

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