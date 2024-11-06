Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree secures third term

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree won a third term despite Democrat Fredrick Bishop's effort to unseat him.

Unofficial results reported by the county elections administration Tuesday night showed 244,483 votes, or about 60%, for Murphree and 163,803 for Bishop, with most precincts reporting.

Murphree first won the county’s highest law enforcement office in 2016 and was reelected in 2020.

He secured sizable wins against opponents Randy Butler in 2016, when Murphree won with 79.8% of the vote, and write-in candidate Freya Odinsdottir in 2020, when the sheriff was reelected with 94.3% of the vote.

Hailing from Yoakum County, Murphree has previously worked at the Texas Department of Public Safety as a Texas Ranger in Denton County and was a captain of the criminal investigation division for the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

Bishop ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

A former Dallas police officer, Bishop was born and raised in Denton County.

He served in the U.S. Army and is in the Reserves, worked as a jailer for the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department and retired from the Dallas Police Department as a detective. He teaches law enforcement at Little Elm High School.