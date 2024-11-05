Nearly half of Denton County voters could be waiting for Election Day to cast ballots

Almost half of registered voters in Denton County have yet to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.

Denton County kicked off early voting on Oct. 21 with 50,669 ballots cast — the highest number of voters in a single day in county history.

By the end of early voting Friday, 368,116 residents — or about 55.3% of all registered voters — had cast their ballots in Denton County.

That’s better than Texas as a whole: The Texas Tribune reported that 48.6% of registered voters in the state voted in person during early voting or returned absentee ballots by Friday, according to state data.

Denton County’s early voting turnout is down from the 2020 presidential election, when 67.8% of registered voters hit the polls during early voting.

However, early voting was extended that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and only 5.9% of registered voters voted on Election Day.

Denton County’s remaining voters still have from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to have their say at the polls.

Anyone in line to vote by 7 p.m. can remain in line and vote, even if they don’t cast their ballot until after the 7 p.m. cutoff time.

Each resident has a designated voting location on Election Day. Residents can find their precinct’s voting location by visiting VoteDenton.gov and going to the Voter Lookup webpage.

