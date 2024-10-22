Democrat Fredrick Bishop challenges Tracy Murphree for Denton County sheriff

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree is seeking reelection this year after two terms in office, while Democrat Fredrick Bishop is running for office for the first time, looking to unseat the county’s top law enforcement official.

Candidates running to represent Denton County residents were offered the opportunity to share their responses to specific questions from the Denton Record-Chronicle. By Wednesday evening, Murphree, a Republican, had not responded to requests for profile responses or comment.

The following candidate profile, compiled by the Denton Record-Chronicle and completed by the candidate, has been edited lightly for clarity and length.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21, and ends Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 5, with polling sites open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your polling place, sample ballots and more information about the election, visit VoteDenton.gov.

Fredrick Bishop

Age: 57

Birthplace: Denton

Years lived in Denton County: Born and raised in Denton County

Education: Paul Quinn College, 2003, Bachelor of Arts in history and kinesiology

Professional experience: 14 years active and reserve in the U.S. Army; 6 years as a jailer for the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department; 21 years with the Dallas Police Department, until retiring in 2017 as detective in Crimes Against Persons (CAPERS) Unit; currently teaching law enforcement at Little Elm High School.

Website: BishopForDenton.com

What do you believe should be the top priorities of the Denton County sheriff, and, if elected, how would you advance those priorities for Denton County residents?

As the incoming sheriff, I will be tasked with rebuilding the trust of the entire county, focusing on community-first policing that makes the public feel confident in reporting crimes and makes our agency an attractive place to work. That trust is achievable with a spirit of open communication with the public, particularly via the press, something we haven’t seen in the past eight years.

We cannot ignore the threat of gun violence, particularly mass shooting events, in our community and the challenges the county potentially faces if confronted with it. By dissolving the SWAT unit, the current sheriff has removed a critical first-responding team if the unthinkable happens in the many small, but growing towns in Denton County. Reestablishing this unit is a critical public safety priority.

We know that the proliferation of fentanyl and dangerous drugs is a scourge on our community, taking lives, including our youth. Interdiction is reliant on healthy interdepartmental relationships, so by being willing investigative partners and regularly meeting with agencies from the smallest municipality to the state departments, we can create a cohesive front dedicated to keeping our whole community safer.

This year, there have been reports of overcrowding, in-custody deaths and staffing issues increasing at jails throughout the state. What is your plan for ensuring Denton County Jail is operating effectively and safely for all inmates and staff?

Courts and arresting agencies control the inmate population and the issue is not capacity — it’s the inmate-to-jailer ratio. What the sheriff can control is staffing. We must make our Sheriff’s Office a place where people want to work and feel fulfilled in serving their community.

Creating a culture where every hard worker feels eligible for promotion and growth is the first step. Minimal training for licensing is not adequate to prepare employees for the many stressful situations they will encounter. Providing employees with proactive training and top-down support from supervisors will be the first step to cultivating that atmosphere.

When it comes to in-custody deaths, we must acknowledge that the jail population is per capita more likely to struggle with addiction and previous lack of health care. By being a true community partner to address these realities and working openly and cooperatively with Denton County Public Health, which runs the jail’s medical unit, we can better educate employees on signs to look for and actions to take.

Proper training and respect for employees can solve many issues before they become unmanageable. I look forward to using my multifaceted experience to implement a positive cultural transformation for a better Sheriff’s Office.

What do you want voters to know about your vision for Denton County?

We’ve had eight years to see what doesn’t work. Record attrition, dissolution of key responsive units and decaying public trust have only left our citizens more vulnerable. I envision a Sheriff’s Office that works for every citizen of Denton County, regardless of anything that may separate them from others. I see a future where the best potential employees work for an exemplary office dedicated to the utmost safety and respect of each person they encounter. I look forward to the opportunity to work alongside committed community partners in the many organizations that understand the totality of circumstances that bring someone to the justice system, so we see fewer people perpetuating the cycle.

I will be a sheriff committed to the issues that affect Denton County and focused on the way a county office can solve them. The pillars of my campaign have been fairness, integrity and teamwork. You will be treated fairly. You will have access to your county law enforcement, and everyone who hopes for a safer Denton County will be a part of this team.

Tracy Murphree

Age: 58

Birthplace: Yoakum County

Education: Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, Texas A&M University–Commerce, 2020; Texas Department of Public Safety Training Academy, 1988; studied history and political science at McMurry University.

Professional experience: Texas Department of Public Safety, 1988-98; Texas Ranger in Denton County, 1998-2011; captain of the criminal investigation division at the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, 2011-15; business development at Paladin, 2015-16; Denton County sheriff since 2017, after being elected in 2016 and reelected in 2020.

