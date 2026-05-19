Pro-Palestinian protestors sue UT Dallas leaders, police officers over alleged punishment

Current and former University of Texas at Dallas students sued school leaders and police officers over their arrests while protesting the war in Gaza and for allegedly suspending the university's chapter of a pro-Palestinian student organization.

The lawsuit, filed in the federal Northern District of Texas Friday, accused UT Dallas police officers of using excessive force while arresting students. The plaintiffs also accuse former university president Richard Benson, current president Prabhas Moghe and other school officials of maliciously prosecuting the students and violating their First Amendment rights.

"Through this lawsuit, we, along with the five other plaintiffs, are holding UTD accountable for their relentless attempts to stifle our movement," the UTD chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine wrote in a statement. "We have watched these policies, laws, and tactics develop in real time as our university has collaborated with the state to target campus organizing in an attempt to wipe Palestine off campuses statewide, yet we continue to resist."

KERA News has reached out to UTD for comment and will update this story with any response.

The suit comes two years after the arrest of 21 students, faculty and others at a campus encampment protesting the war in Gaza. Twelve of those indicted on misdemeanor charges avoided trial by opting into a Collin County diversion program last year.

Last year, more students were arrested and banned from campus and their own graduations for pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

This story is developing and will be updated.