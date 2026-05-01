Texas takeover of Lake Worth ISD begins quietly as appointed leaders set priorities

The Lake Worth ISD boardroom was quiet Wednesday night — no public comment, no speakers at the podium. In the audience, three elected trustees watched as the district’s new state-appointed board of managers took control and immediately made its priority clear.

“This new governance team is committed to focusing unrelentingly on improving student outcomes,” new board President Tom Harris said.

The special meeting marked the first gathering under the new board of managers and superintendent installed by Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath, who shifted decision-making authority away from locally elected trustees after years of low academic performance.

Managers focused on establishing the foundation for the work ahead, including electing board officers, suspending some policies and approving a short-term contract with Superintendent Ena Meyers.

Morath ordered the takeover in December after Marilyn Miller Language Academy received five consecutive failing state accountability ratings, triggering a state law that requires intervention. The commissioner appointed conservator Andrew Kim in January and installed the new board of managers and superintendent April 23.

Who now runs Lake Worth ISD? Tom Harris: A business and community leader, Harris chairs the Fort Worth Mayor’s Council on Education and Workforce Development and has worked on major development and workforce initiatives in North Texas. Harris serves as executive vice president at Hillwood. He and his wife co-founded a foundation focused on mental health and suicide prevention. Harris serves as board president. Amy Morgan: A public school educator with more than 30 years of experience, Morgan has worked as a teacher, campus and district administrator and higher education instructor. Her career has focused on supporting students and educators across the Fort Worth area. She serves as board vice president. Judy Starnes: A retired Lake Worth ISD educator and longtime community member, Starnes spent 25 years teaching in the district and working with a range of student populations. She is a Lake Worth graduate and parent and serves as board secretary. Ken Nichols: A retired U.S. Navy officer, Nichols has more than 30 years of leadership experience and now works as a consultant and adjunct professor. He has served in roles supporting workforce development, veterans and mentorship programs. Mason Sneed: A Fort Worth-based business and finance professional, Sneed works in private equity for Vortus Investments, with experience in engineering and corporate restructuring.

Each member briefly introduced themselves, emphasizing experience in education, leadership and workforce development — and a shared focus on improving student outcomes.

“I believe every kid in Lake Worth deserves a board that is honest, accountable and relentlessly focused on student outcomes,” manager Mason Sneed said.

Morgan, a longtime educator and administrator, said her decisions will center on student success.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to dream and succeed,” she said.

Harris framed the board’s role in broader terms, tying student performance to future workforce readiness.

“Our focus has to be all about improving student academic performance and outcomes throughout the district — nothing more,” he said.

Acting superintendent agreement approved

Mangers approved an acting superintendent agreement for Meyers, whose permanent contract will be formalized in May. Her contract was not immediately available.

Meyers told staff and families her focus will be on supporting classrooms and maintaining high expectations.

“To our educators and staff, my commitment is to support you,” she said. “To our students, you are the reason we are here. We will not lower our expectations.”

Meyers most recently served as deputy chief of strategic initiatives at Houston ISD, which is also in the middle of a state takeover, and previously worked as a principal and district leader in Dallas ISD.

The district had been operating under interim leadership since former superintendent Mark Ramirez resigned in March.

Managers also unanimously voted to temporarily suspend several local board policies, including those related to governance procedures, hiring and operations. State-appointed leaders in Fort Worth ISD made a similar move at the start of their takeover for faster decision-making.

The suspension allows the new leadership team to review and revise policies as part of the transition under state oversight, Harris said.

“This would be a temporary suspension to promote district effectiveness and efficiency,” Harris said before the vote.

The action does not override any state or federal legal requirements, and due process protections and employee rights remain in place, he said.

For the elected trustees in the audience, Tammy Thomas, Cindy Burt and Mac Belmontes said they plan to support the new leaders and remain engaged as the district moves forward.

The new direction is clear for Harris: “We have an obligation to provide all students in Lake Worth ISD a quality education.”

What policies did managers suspend? BE - Board Meetings: Covers when board meetings are held, how agendas are prepared and how votes are recorded. Suspending it lets managers revisit meeting dates, times and procedures as the new board sets its routine. BJA - Superintendent Qualifications and Duties: Covers the superintendent’s role as chief executive and instructional leader. Suspending it gives managers room to review how authority is assigned to the new superintendent during the transition. DC - Employment Practices: Covers job postings, applications and hiring authority. Suspending it lets the superintendent and managers review how the district recruits and hires staff. DCB - Term Contracts: Covers contracts for teachers, principals, counselors, nurses and other professional employees. Suspending it lets leaders review contract practices while keeping state-required employee protections in place. DCD - At-Will Employment: Covers employees who are not under contract. Suspending it lets leaders review how noncontract staff are hired, managed or dismissed. DK - Assignment and Schedules: Covers staff reassignments, work calendars and schedules. Suspending it lets the superintendent review where employees are assigned and how schedules are set. DP - Personnel Positions: Covers qualifications and duties for principals, counselors and other positions. Suspending it lets leaders review job descriptions, campus roles and staffing expectations.

Disclosure: Hillwood is a financial supporter of the Fort Worth Report. News decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Matthew Sgroi is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org or @matthewsgroi1.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

