UNT to close dozens of degree programs and merge more as part of budget strategy

On Thursday, University of North Texas leaders announced the closure of degrees, minor and major studies — as well as the merger of other programs — as a part of the university’s strategic budgeting plan.

The university will also cut certification programs.

A few weeks ago, UNT announced it has a $45 million deficit, largely due to a decline in international student enrollment. UNT President Harrison Keller defined the budget shortfall as “structural,” meaning the university is facing long-term financial challenges.

“UNT remains steadfast in its commitment to the long-term success of all its students and is taking steps to stabilize the university’s budget and enhance its educational mission,” UNT leadership said in a statement shared Thursday. “The university is committed to making sure every UNT student has the possibility to graduate with a degree that translates into meaningful opportunities beyond graduation.”

The statement confirmed that leaders have begun the process of “closing or consolidating a selection of academic programs.” Some programs have focused on areas that have drawn fire from state lawmakers over the last four years because they relate to race, gender and sexual orientation.

Students already enrolled in these programs marked for closure will be able to complete their degrees as planned. However, new students will not be able to enroll in these programs.

An overview of the changes

The biggest change leaders are making is merging the Department of Linguistics with the Department of World Languages, Literatures and Cultures. The merger will end all degrees offered through the linguistics department after current students complete their programs, with new students choosing degrees through the world languages department. Officials said linguistics has seen a decline in master's and undergraduate enrollment since 2021, and that graduates take longer to see their degree pay off. Officials also said the costs of instruction in the linguistics program were higher.

Additionally, university administrators said UNT is “phasing out” a number of programs with an eye toward cost-effectiveness:

Three master’s programs will end due to low enrollment (an average of 15 or fewer students per year over the past five years).

One undergraduate major will end due to low enrollment, as well as relatively lower time-to-value and higher cost of instruction. (A program that has a lower time-to-value is generally a program that prepares students for careers with lower earning potential, or a salary that shows a slower growth trajectory in present-day industry.)

Twenty-five undergraduate minors that have average enrollments of 20 students or fewer since 2021 will close.

Twenty-one graduate and 21 undergraduate certificates that have average enrollments of below two students per year will be phased out.

Certification programs are different from degrees, and from both minors and major study programs. UNT students in certification programs pursue career-focused studies they can complete faster than a degree, and often with less debt.

What programs are closing?

The following master’s programs will be closed after the remaining students complete their degrees:



Media industry and critical studies, a degree offered in the UNT media arts program in the College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences

Women and gender studies, a degree offered by the School of Applied Liberal Arts in the College of Liberal Arts & Social Studies

Linguistics, a degree offered by the linguistics department in the College of Information

Early childhood education, offered through the College of Education

The following bachelor’s degree programs will close after current students complete them:



Linguistics, a program currently offered through the College of Information

Latino and Latin American studies, currently offered through the College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences

The university will close the following minor programs in the College of Liberal Arts & Social Studies:



Applied heritage management

Dance

American studies

Geology

Africana

Classical studies

Mexican American studies

Peace studies

Asian studies

LGBTQ studies

Women’s and gender studies

Arabic

Italian

Latin

The following minors in the College of Information are being closed after current students complete their programs:



Digital content and information systems

Project and knowledge management

Computer education

Team science

Human language technology

The following minors will end after current students complete the program:



General engineering technology in the College of Engineering

Special education in the College of Education

Applied gerontology in the College of Public Affairs and Health Science

Music business and entrepreneurship in the College of Music

New media art in the College of Visual Arts & Design

Aviation logistics in the G. Brint Ryan College of Business

The following graduate certificate programs offered in the College of Engineering will end after current students complete them:



Energy

Data engineering

The following graduate certificate programs offered in the College of Information will end after current students complete them:



Storytelling

Computational linguistics

Interactive and virtual digital communication

Digital content management

Teaching English to speakers of other languages

Advanced management in libraries and information agencies

Children’s and young adult library community services

The following graduate certificate programs offered in the College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences will end after current students complete them:



Digital sociology

Narrative journalism

Public relations

Proposal writing

Geographic information systems

Digital communication analytics

The following graduate certificate program offered in the College of Merchandising, Hospitality and Tourism will end after current students complete it:



Hospitality management

The following graduate certificate programs offered in the College of Education will end after current students complete them:



Autism intervention

Community college leadership

The following graduate certificate program offered in the College of Public Affairs and Health Services will end after current students complete it:



Health services administration

The following undergraduate certificate programs offered in the College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences will end after current students complete them:



Arab and Islamic studies

Theater technologies

Health and medical geography

Jain and India studies

Spanish language media

Applied sociology and career readiness

Urban studies

Food studies

The following undergraduate certificate programs offered in the College of Public Affairs and Health Services will end after current students complete them:



Drug and alcohol studies

Applied gerontology

The following undergraduate certificate program offered in the College of Visual Arts and Design will end after current students complete it:



GeoPhoto: Imaging technology and visualization

The following undergraduate certificate programs offered in the College of Business will end after current students complete them:



Retailing

International business

Logistics and supply chain management

Risk management and insurance

The following undergraduate certificate program offered in the College of Merchandising, Hospitality and Tourism will end after current students complete it:



Green leadership

Omnichannel strategy

Fashion entrepreneurship

The following undergraduate certificate programs offered in the College of Science will end after current students complete them:



Health professions student management

Mathematics of scientific computation

The following undergraduate certificate program offered in the Office of the Vice Provost and Academic Affairs will end after current students complete it:



Global perspectives

What programs are merging?

The following master’s level program will be merged:



Creative writing will be merged with an English degree in CLASS.

The Master of Arts degree in biology with be merged into the Master of Science degree in biology through the College of Science.

The M.A. in interdisciplinary studies will be merged into the M.S. in interdisciplinary studies.

The following bachelor’s degrees will be merged:



The Bachelor of Arts degree in geography will merge with the Bachelor of Science degree in geography in the liberal arts college.

The B.A. program in sociology will merge with the B.S. degree in sociology in the liberal arts college.

The B.A. degree in physics will merge with the B.S. degree in physics in the College of Science.

The following minors will be merged into concentration in major programs, all in the College of Visual Arts & Design:



Sculpture

Printmaking

Ceramics

Metalsmithing and jewelry

Photography

Drawing and painting

One undergraduate certificate will be merged:



Integrated management into hotel operations in the College of Merchandising, Hospitality and Tourism.

UNT leaders said the closures and consolidations are cost-saving measures that sustain programs that lead students into good-paying jobs.

“This move is part of a broader effort to position UNT for long-term stability and strengthen academic and career pathways,” the statement said.

“Programs were selected after a thorough evaluation of many factors, including student demand and enrollment trends, time to value, resource efficiency and alignment with our university’s mission.”

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and cbreeding@dentonrc.com.

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