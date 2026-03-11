Records and texts detail UNT leaders’ decision to close exhibit with artwork criticizing ICE

Text messages among University of North Texas leaders suggested that an art exhibit was closed in the College of Visual Arts and Design last month because the work violated updated policy.

However, administrators ultimately chose not to explain the decision to close ”Ni De Aquí, Ni De Allá” (“Not from Here, Not from There”) by Dallas-raised street artist Victor Quiñonez between Feb. 10-11.

The Denton Record-Chronicle obtained records regarding the closure of the exhibit, which apparently spooked UNT President Harrison Keller and Provost Michael McPherson, who said in a text exchange first reported in the New York outlet Urgent Matter that some of the art might anger “our friends in Austin.”

The Quiñonez exhibit, which was originally set to run from Feb. 3 to May 1 in the CVAD Gallery, explores the Brooklyn-based artist’s experiences as a Mexican American and the son of immigrants in America. Though the exhibit largely reflects an artist who lives at the intersection of Mexican and American culture, it was work from his I.C.E. Scream series that apparently gave Keller and McPherson pause, as the work criticizes U.S. immigration policy.

In a Feb. 6 text exchange, McPherson told Keller that there had been a meeting about the exhibit, and that select pieces could be removed. Keller thanked the provost.

“Sorry it happened,” McPherson said. “But I think we’ve gotten ahead of this.”

McPherson said there might be photos of some of the pieces in circulation.

“I think it will be easier to manage any barking from our friends in Austin,” McPherson said. “There will likely be some folks who are upset about perceived censorship.”

McPherson told Keller that university brand strategists were ready to address censorship claims.

“Austin” likely refers to the state Legislature, which has launched high-profile reforms on public higher education in the last two sessions. When faculty bristled against legislative reforms that eliminated programs, offices and trainings meant to lower barriers that historically marginalized Texans have faced when seeking degrees, Texas politicians threatened to end tenure. Entire university departments have been eliminated, and a Texas A&M University professor was fired after a student secretly recorded her discussing gender identity in children’s literature.

UNT still hasn’t given a formal statement explaining the exhibit’s closure. However, a Feb. 6 text message to James Coll, the university’s vice president of brand strategy and communications, suggested a specific reason, and invited him and “HK,” or Harrison Keller, to revise it.

“We removed the art exhibit planned for opening this week because it did not meet our updated policy requirements,” the text said. The name of the sender isn’t legible in a screenshot. “Unfortunately, this was miscommunicated to the artist, and we apologize for this inconvenience.”

However, none of the pieces in the exhibit appear to violate the university’s policy on art shown on campus.

“It is the policy of the State of Texas to protect expressive rights guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States,” the policy says. “(S)tudents, faculty, staff and guests are free to exercise the right of artistic expression in UNT facilities in a constitutionally-protected manner subject only to the content and viewpoint-neutral regulations necessary to fulfill the University’s mission and its obligation to preserve the rights of others, coordinate multiple uses of limited space, maintain campus facilities, and assure financial accountability for any damage caused to the facilities.”

The policy expressly forbids censoring art on the grounds of viewpoint.

“The University does not discriminate against works of art based on its content or the viewpoint(s) expressed,” the policy states. “Further, exhibiting or promoting a work of art does not represent an official or unofficial endorsement of the ideas, opinions or views expressed by the artist, nor does it necessarily represent the views, opinions or positions of UNT, its student body, employees or officials.”

By Feb. 11, a text from the same sender to Coll suggested a different message: “We canceled the exhibit based on concerns about potential disruption and subsequent impact on the educational environment and campus safety.” Coll said the university’s Office of General Counsel would have to review the message.

Coll also exchanged texts with Karen Hutzel, the dean of College of Visual Arts and Design. Hutzel requested talking points, advice on who should field media inquiries and confirmation that Quiñonez and Boston University, which had exhibited the art show before UNT, were asking for answers about the terminated show. Hutzel also told Coll that the entire show was “coming down” on Feb. 9.

The university’s marketing staff documented social media posts related to the exhibit and its closure as they appeared on Instagram, Yik Yak and Reddit. They also fielded questions from media in Denton, Dallas and New York.

The Denton Record-Chronicle made multiple requests for interviews with co-sponsors of Senate Bill 37, an omnibus bill passed in the 89th Texas Legislature that allows politically appointed boards to review, approve or reject course content, with particular attention paid to discussions of race, gender and inequality.

The bill elicited concern from college professors in the state, who said the bill might lead to self-censorship or censorship. The bill’s chief co-sponsor, Texas Tech University Chancellor Brandon Creighton, didn’t respond to requests for an interview, nor did District 7 Sen. Paul Bettencourt, a Republican and co-sponsor of the bill. The omnibus bill includes the creation of an “ombudsman” office that is meant to investigate allegations from students, staff or faculty of noncompliance with new restrictions.

The office of state Rep. Andy Hopper, a Republican representing Texas District 64, which includes Denton, shared a statement Hopper gave to The Dallas Morning News last month applauding UNT for removing Quiñonez’s exhibit.

“Publicly funded universities exist to advance the public interest in an educated populace which reinforces and strengthens the fabric of our constitutional republic,” he said.

“These institutions do not exist to provide a publicly funded platform for those who despise our republic and the defense of our laws. Across Texas, taxpayers have made it clear to their representatives that universities need to stay in their lane and educate students and I applaud UNT for removing this exhibit.”

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and cbreeding@dentonrc.com.

