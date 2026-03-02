UNT students showcase dandyism and 'Black excellence' on last day of Black History Month

The University of North Texas Black Student Union capped off Black History Month with a fashion show highlighting dandyism and Black excellence.

The fashion first emerged in Europe in the 18th century; later, Black dandyism flourished during the Harlem Renaissance as a form of resistance.

Avery Escamilla-Wendell / KERA Some of the models created their own looks such as the red and black dandy design.

UNT senior and designer Luis Alvarez created several looks on the runway. He says dandyism focuses on classy, sleek and elegant pieces of clothing.

“Excellence will always be the norm of fashion, especially with black excellence,” said Alvarez, who crafted all of his outfits less than a week before the show.

The event at UNT’s Library Mall came together after several weeks of casting models, designing outfits and choreographing the show.

Models walked a brick runway, showcasing the different work of student designers.

Runway model Renee Carter is a UNT design management major and marketing minor. She said dandyism provides a safe place for Black people to belong.

“I feel like Black people are constantly going that extra mile just to put themselves out there and get themselves in spaces where they belong simply because they are Black,” Carter said.

Jelani Cagnolatti, a dance education major at UNT was invited by BSU President Jamiya Scott to choreograph the show.

“Allowing people into that world, into the culture, into this community, especially times where we feel we are bogged down and not able to really express ourselves, is something that is important,” Cagnolatti said.

Though Black History Month is celebrated every February, students at the show said for them, it’s 365 days a year.

“We don't know what tomorrow will bring, but we know today we were able to foster something that can be left as a legacy,” Cagnollati said.

Avery Escamilla-Wendell is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Avery at aescamillawendell@kera.org . You can follow heron Instagram @by_avery_escamilla.