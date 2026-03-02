© 2026 KERA News
UNT students showcase dandyism and 'Black excellence' on last day of Black History Month

KERA | By Avery Escamilla-Wendell
Published March 2, 2026 at 5:01 AM CST
The University of North Texas Black Student Union capped off Black History Month with a fashion show highlighting dandyism and Black excellence.

A women wearing a white scarf over her head while posing.
Avery Escamilla-Wendell
/
KERA

The fashion first emerged in Europe in the 18th century; later, Black dandyism flourished during the Harlem Renaissance as a form of resistance.

Black dandyism is a way to resist the limitations set on black people in the Harlem Renaissance.
Avery Escamilla-Wendell
/
KERA

UNT senior and designer Luis Alvarez created several looks on the runway. He says dandyism focuses on classy, sleek and elegant pieces of clothing.

“Excellence will always be the norm of fashion, especially with black excellence,” said Alvarez, who crafted all of his outfits less than a week before the show.

Dandyism dates back further to Christiaan van Molhoop who combined European fashion into black fashion.
Avery Escamilla-Wendell
/
KERA

The event at UNT’s Library Mall came together after several weeks of casting models, designing outfits and choreographing the show.

Models walked a brick runway, showcasing the different work of student designers.

Walking the runway representing dandyism was to showcase black excellence.
Avery Escamilla-Wendell
/
KERA

Runway model Renee Carter is a UNT design management major and marketing minor. She said dandyism provides a safe place for Black people to belong.

“I feel like Black people are constantly going that extra mile just to put themselves out there and get themselves in spaces where they belong simply because they are Black,” Carter said.

Amaya Wright crocheted many of the hats worn throughout the show.
Avery Escamilla-Wendell
/
KERA

Jelani Cagnolatti, a dance education major at UNT was invited by BSU President Jamiya Scott to choreograph the show.

“Allowing people into that world, into the culture, into this community, especially times where we feel we are bogged down and not able to really express ourselves, is something that is important,” Cagnolatti said.

Black Dandyism incorporates elegance and sleekness into fashionable looks.
Avery Escamilla-Wendell
/
KERA

Though Black History Month is celebrated every February, students at the show said for them, it’s 365 days a year.

“We don't know what tomorrow will bring, but we know today we were able to foster something that can be left as a legacy,” Cagnollati said.

Avery Escamilla-Wendell is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Avery at aescamillawendell@kera.org. You can follow heron Instagram @by_avery_escamilla.

