Dallas, other North Texas school districts say no to prayer period

A growing number of North Texas school districts have chosen not to set aside periods for prayer during the school day, citing existing policies and concerns over logistics.

Both Dallas and Rockwall ISDs voted Thursday not to designate time for prayer as outlined in Senate Bill 11. The 2025 state law gives districts until March 1 to vote whether to pass a resolution establishing a time for prayer.

Dallas ISD trustee Lance Currie, who noted he is Christian, said there is already prayer in schools.

“There will always be an opportunity for students to read their religious texts, talk to their fellow classmates about their faith, to wear their crosses around their necks and religious iconography," he said. “Right now our constitution and our First Amendment already protects all those things and that’s reflected in our own board policy.”

Under SB11, districts can set aside time giving students and employees “an opportunity to participate in a period of prayer and reading of the Bible or other religious text.” Families must provide consent, and prayer must take place out of earshot of students who are not participating.

The bill’s sponsor in the House, Republican state Rep. David Spiller, said during last year’s session the law makes participation completely voluntary.

“If school districts decide or charter school governance [boards] decide not to do this, then they don’t have to,” he said during a floor debate.

Dallas ISD trustee Byron Sanders on Thursday questioned the logistics of creating a separate prayer period.

“Faith being such a deeply personal experience, it makes sense for us to continue the policy as we have it to allow people to personally pray to whomever they need to whenever they choose to,” he said.

Last month a coalition of more than 160 faith leaders from across the state urged school districts not to adopt the prayer period, saying SB11 “threatens to drive a wedge into public school communities and create unnecessary administrative burdens.”

“We ask you to support religious freedom in our schools and reject SB11's state-organized prayer policy,” the coalition said in a letter.

A handful of districts – including Keller and Aledo – have approved prayer periods. Statewide, most have rejected them, including Fort Worth, Houston and Northeast ISD in San Antonio.

Earlier this week Garland ISD voted to stick with its current policy, citing “tight instructional time.”

Trustee Jamie Miller acknowledged that as someone who became a Christian because of an experience in high school, he was conflicted about the district’s decision.

“I feel very strongly about my faith but at the same time, I know what we were elected to do and I know what the school day is set aside to do,” he said.

He said the district’s current policy “does not restrict any exercise of faith in any way shape or form.”

