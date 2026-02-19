5 Tarrant County districts reject daily prayer period in public schools under Texas law

Trustees from a handful of Tarrant County districts recently voted not to create a daily period for voluntary prayer in public school classrooms stressing that students already have religious rights.

Lake Worth, Hurst-Euless-Bedford, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Mansfield and Castleberry join a growing list of Texas districts declining the option in a vote a new state law requires of every Texas public school board by March 1. So far two area districts — Keller and Aledo — adopted the prayer period.

A new Texas law requires trustees to take a recorded vote in a public meeting on whether to establish the designated prayer period in public schools.

If districts adopt the period, they must set aside time during the school day for students to pray or read religious texts in segregated spaces. Parents would have to consent and waive their right to sue over constitutional claims related to the policy.

On Feb. 16, Lake Worth trustees unanimously rejected the prayer period after administrators explained how students already have broad rights to religious expression under existing law and district policy.

“Our students do have the right to have self-expression,” said Sylonda Burns, executive director of campus leadership and school improvement.

Students may pray individually or in groups before, during or after school and may read religious texts on campus — practices allowed under federal and state law, Burns noted. It would also cause logistical issues, she said.

“So just like you have eight periods a day, now you would have like 8.5,” Burns said, describing the scheduling impact.

Trustees said they received no complaints about current practices and that religious expression has long been accommodated on campuses.

“Prayer has never been taken away from this district,” trustee Cindy Burt said. “We’ve always let students do what they believe.”

The next night, Mansfield ISD trustees unanimously rejected the separate period as well.

The vote came under the consent agenda, which allows elected officials to vote on multiple items in a single vote without discussion.

The resolution to decline a new policy cited local policies already in Mansfield ISD regarding student-led prayer and religious groups and state laws regarding prayer before the Texas and U.S. pledges as reasons a new policy is not needed.

Board president Benita Reed was not available for a comment in time of publication.

HEB ISD leaders reached the same conclusion in their own vote Feb. 9. EMS ISD trustees voted it down Jan. 20.

“My kids, and the kids we have on campus, have always been able to pray on campus,” said Ron Franklin, an EMS ISD trustee who taught at Boswell High School for 30 years. “I just want to make it clear: We are 100% in favor of prayer in schools. We’re not thinking about restricting it to one class period.”

The law does not require districts to adopt the prayer time, but it mandates that every school board publicly decide whether to do so.

“I don’t understand the government coming in, controlling,” Burt said.

Texas law on prayer period in public schools outlines requirements should districts approve the time:

Participation requires signed parental consent with families waiving the right to sue over constitutional claims.

Prayer and religious reading must occur in spaces separated from nonparticipants.

The period cannot take place during instructional time or be broadcast to others.

The Texas attorney general must defend districts against any related legal challenge.

Keller and Aledo trustees — in 4-3 and 5-0 votes, respectively — approved the prayer period in late-2025. Supporters argued the vote affirms religious liberty.

“It’s not forcing anyone to participate — it’s giving them a place to participate if they so choose,” Keller ISD trustee Chris Coker said during the meeting ahead of the vote. “I think it’s a good thing.”

Northwest trustees unanimously rejected it after the district’s attorneys said existing law already protects religious expression on campus. Everman ISD also voted 5-0 against the extra period.

Other area districts, including Fort Worth, Crowley and White Settlement, are scheduled to take up the required vote before the March 1 deadline.

Kennedale and Arlington ISDs will vote on the matter Thursday night during their respective board meetings.

