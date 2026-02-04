UTA identifies degree programs for possible cuts though academic review process

UTA officials identified some undergraduate and master’s degrees that could be cut as part of a review of programs underway at the university.

Officials did not immediately detail which ones or how many.

The University of Texas at Arlington started examining academic programs last year to ensure offerings are practical, match student demand, meet workforce needs and are in line with the school’s long-term sustainability, UTA spokesperson Jeff Caplan wrote in a statement.

Of the about 180 academic programs offered by UTA, “a limited number” were identified by a committee to be in “thoughtful transition,” Caplan said. No “predetermined” outcome has been decided, he stressed.

UTA’s review is being conducted by the Academic Program Futures Working Group. Members include tenured faculty members, deans, associate deans, chairs and business officers. The group reviewed data on the programs, including enrollment trends, graduation and retention rates, costs to the university, faculty workloads and graduates’ earnings.

Affected programs “face persistent challenges across several key indicators and, after careful review, may not be positioned for long-term viability,” according to the university’s webpage for the review.

“No specific program has been targeted for closure or elimination,” Caplan said in the statement. “No decisions have been made, and the university is continuing to gather information to support thoughtful, informed future planning.”

UTA has a responsibility as a state-supported university to make sure it is using its resources wisely, Caplan said.

Last year, Texas lawmakers passed Senate Bill 37 aimed at overhauling higher education in the state and increasing oversight of public colleges and universities.

The bill requires reviews of schools’ core curriculums, or the classes students are required to take to earn a degree regardless of major. It also requires a review of minor degrees and certificates to ensure they match workforce needs.

UTA’s review comes as other universities across the state are conducting their own reviews.

The University of Texas System, University of North Texas System and Texas Woman’s University System launched reviews to ensure compliance with federal and state laws and directives.

In January, Texas A&M University ended its women’s and gender studies degree program. Officials cited low enrollment and cost. That announcement came as the Texas A&M System completed a systemwide course review that was instituted following conservative backlash to discussions of gender identity in an academic course, according to reports.

In 2024, Texas A&M cut 14 minor programs and 38 certificates, citing low enrollment. A program review was sparked by blowback against Texas A&M’s LGBTQ+ studies minor, one of the eliminated minors. The decision to cut the program was criticized by faculty members who said they were left out of the process.

UTA’s committee is gathering more information from department chairs and subject matter experts in order to fully evaluate programs, Caplan said.

The working group will submit recommendations to Provost Tamara Brown, who will work with academic deans to finalize recommendations to the president.

UTA has taken recent steps to cut costs as it grapples with financial challenges. A significant drop in international students and the loss of federal grant funding are contributing to budget strain, UTA President Jennifer Cowley said in a September speech.

The university instituted a staff hiring freeze and paused salary adjustments last summer in order to save money.

Last month, the university offered buyouts to some employees.

