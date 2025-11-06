Texas appoints FWISD conservator to oversee transition to state control

A former middle school teacher who served as New Mexico’s secretary of education will oversee Fort Worth ISD as Texas takes control.

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath on Thursday appointed Christopher Ruszkowski as FWISD’s conservator, marking the first step in the state taking over the 67,500-student district.

“Throughout my three decades in education, I’ve been honored to take on unique roles during critical inflection points for schools, states and organizations,” Ruszkowski said in a statement. “This conservator appointment is another opportunity to engage in public service of the highest calling. I look forward to working with district leadership in service of the students, teachers and community of Fort Worth.”

In a Nov. 6 letter to Superintendent Karen Molinar and trustees, Morath affirmed his intent to replace the district’s elected board with a state-appointed board of managers and to name a new superintendent in the coming months.

He said the conservator’s role is to monitor district operations and ensure academic improvement while those appointments are finalized.

This is a developing story that will be updated frequently.

Jacob Sanchez is education editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or @_jacob_sanchez.

Matthew Sgroi is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org or @matthewsgroi1.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.