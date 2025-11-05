Richardson ISD voters appear to approve historic $1.4 billion bond

North Texas voters considered billions of dollars in school funding measures Tuesday.

The largest bond was Richardson ISD’s $1.4 billion package, separated into three proposals.

Unofficial results show all three propositions appeared to pass: Proposition A, worth $1.3 billion to fund new and renovated schools; Prop B, worth $54 million for technology; and Prop C, valued at nearly $7.4 million, to upgrade some stadiums and bring them into compliance with some federal laws.

In Midlothian ISD, southeast of Fort Worth, unofficial early results show voters favoring all three propositions totaling $389 million.

Proposition A, for $226.5 million, would build new schools and improve others.

Prop B, worth $157 million, would pay for a career and technology center.

Prop C, worth $5.6 million, would fund technology devices.

In Weatherford ISD, west of Fort Worth, voters appeared to reject the district's $189 million bond package, with all three propositions failing, according to unofficial results.

Several districts sought approval for VATREs, Voter-Approval Tax Ratification Elections. While bonds can only legally fund capital projects, districts use VATREs to pay salaries, operating expenses and other costs, without incurring new debt.

Here’s how some VATREs fared around North Texas:

Carroll ISD: Voters appear to have approved a VATRE to generate roughly $4 million to help compensate for a budget deficit due to enrollment declines.

Denton ISD: Early unofficial results show voters appear to have approved a VATRE worth $26 million to battle recent record inflation, restore previous budget reductions, and improve pay that to help retain teachers.

Garland ISD: Its VATRE, which would generate $56 million in additional annual revenue for special education, salary hikes for improved teacher retention, student programs and added safety and security measures, appears to have passed, according to unofficial results.

Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD: The VATRE worth $6.5 million to raise teacher and staff salaries and expand student programs appeared set to pass as of 10:45 p.m.

Northwest ISD: A VATRE to generate about $12 million to help reduce class sizes and improve teacher compensation appeared set to pass, according to unofficial results.

Rockwall ISD: The district’s $16.5 million VATRE, for underfunded mandates, competitive teacher compensation, and required safety measures, appears to have passed.

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org . You can follow him on X @bzeeble .