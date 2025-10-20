Richardson ISD seeks $1.4 billion bond for school renovations, stadium upgrades

Richardson ISD is asking voters to approve a record $1.4 billion bond package in next month’s election.

The bond is divided into three propositions.

Proposition A seeks $1.3 billion, for new and updated schools and transportation. It would fund at least 3 new schools and renovate 3 others. It would also pay for a Career and Technical Education Center and renovate its aging Environmental Studies Center. The district, which last year closed four schools amid falling enrollment and a budget shortfall, says the new schools will replace aging facilities and complete its middle school transformation initiative started years ago.

The $54 million Proposition B would fund technology upgrades.

Proposition C seeks $7.4 million to upgrade RISD’s two largest stadiums, which also serve for graduations.

Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum said the monetary need in the district exceeds $2 billion, but the recommendations from the district’s bond steering committee settled on a package worth $1.4 billion. The committee consists of 63 community members who worked from March into August to determine district needs.

Branum said she’s aware voters in other districts have rejected recent bond elections involving stadiums.

“We are not trying to build a big football stadium,” said Branum. “It's a very small amount, and it is really dedicated to upgrading our ADA seating, doing our turf replacement and then some lighting upgrades.”

This is the district’s first bond election since 2021, when voters approved $750 million.

Because of rising costs, Branum said the district “built in an average of a 10% inflationary cost” for every year a project isn’t started. She said if this bond fails, officials would “go back and listen to the community and make adjustments” before bringing another bond forward. It also means the cost of any project would rise, when and if voters approve it.

Election day is Nov. 4. Early in-person voting starts Monday.

