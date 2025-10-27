Dallas ISD names interim Woodrow Wilson HS principal after 'incident' at school

The principal of Dallas ISD's Woodrow Wilson High School has been replaced by an interim leader after three years in the job after a "recent incident" on campus.

In a letter to families sent Monday, Aaron Aguirre-Castillo, executive director of the Woodrow Wilson vertical team, said Chandra Hooper-Barnett will be replaced while the district reviews the details of what happened. The incident did "not reflect the values and expectations of our community," the letter reads, but it doesn't include details.

"Please know that we hear your concerns and are taking the necessary steps to address this matter thoughtfully and thoroughly," it says.

Hooper-Barnett in her own letter sent Monday acknowledged holding a meeting and apologized for causing harm “to any group of students.” Numerous social media posts referenced an alleged racial element to the meeting, though the district has not responded to KERA's requests for comment.

The school’s former executive director of the vertical team, Danielle Petters, will serve as interim principal.

This story will be updated as more details become available.