Dallas ISD to consider policy changes to comply with anti-DEI bill

Dallas ISD trustees will consider policy changes Thursday to Senate Bill 12, which bans Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Texas’ public K-12 schools.

SB12 requires districts to eliminate DEI policies and programs in aspects like hiring and training. The bill is currently on Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk; if signed, it would go into effect Sept. 1.

In preparation, Dallas ISD administrators will offer trustees proposed policy changes to comply with the law.

Under a change to the district’s educational equity policy, text reading “The District shall systematically and systemically change its practices to achieve and maintain racial equity in education,” is struck. It’s replaced by: “The District shall systematically and systemically improve its practices to achieve and maintain accountability in education.”

In the same policy, an “Acknowledgement of Racial Inequities" is struck, and the Racial Equity Office “has been revised to Office of School Improvement.”

Trustee Byron Sanders said even under SB12, the board remains committed to policies assuring all students, families and contractors are treated fairly and equitably by the district.

“I know it's very important to all of the board of trustees given how much it's been fairly central to the district strategy,” Sanders told KERA. “I know it’s important to the administration as well.”

Dallas ISD enrolls nearly 140,000 students. Almost 90% are considered low-income. More than 70% are Hispanic, and about 19% are Black, according to state data.

“The work that we do and how we do it recognizes that our students all come in with different needs and that we are doing everything we can to meet those needs of those students,” said trustee Ben Mackey.

He said words matter, and he’ll study the changes proposed by the district’s administration.

“Obviously, we’re going to follow the law,” he said.

Earlier this year the district struck the section on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Goals from its employment practices, as reported by the Dallas Morning News. It also changed the title of its deputy superintendent of staff and racial equity to “deputy superintendent of staff and accountability.”

Diversity, equity and inclusion programs are meant to address historical discrimination and inequities, but conservative state lawmakers say they are discriminatory themselves. SB12 is similar to a state law passed in 2023 banning DEI efforts at colleges and universities.

On Thursday trustees will also be briefed on a proposed change to its purchasing and acquisition policy that would erase references to its longstanding commitment to contracting The policy would instead read: “The District is committed to encouraging the utilization of small business enterprises ("SBE") in the procurement of goods, services, construction, and related activities.”

A board document explaining the change says “[t]ransitioning from an M/WBE program to a race neutral SBE program improves flexibility in providing innovative approaches to creating economic opportunities."

Mackey said he wants minority and women-owned businesses to still bid for district work.

“They must feel welcome doing business with Dallas ISD,” Mackey said, “and we must do everything possible to build an environment where all vendors feel like they've got a great shot at being able to produce work based on the quality of the work they provide.”

Mackey promised a “very robust discussion” Thursday on the topic.

The board won’t take action on any proposed policy changes until June 26.

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org . You can follow him on X @bzeeble .