Parent group insists TEA retain FWISD superintendent during potential state takeover

Parent Zach Leonard has rallied more than two dozen community members to prevent a possible state takeover of Fort Worth schools.

The odds, Leonard said, are against them.

“It is extremely likely a takeover will occur,” he said. “Extremely.”

More than 30 people attended a town hall hosted by Leonard’s group, Families Organized and Resisting Takeover, or FORT, Thursday evening at Greater St. Stephen First Church. The group’s leaders detailed their plans for the next 60 to 90 days — or until Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath announces his decision for FWISD.

“We don’t have much time,” said Jared Williams, a former Fort Worth City Council member.

A takeover looms over Fort Worth ISD because a now-closed school failed for five straight years.

Now, it’s up to Morath to decide the future of the 67,500-student district. He has said his options are clear: Close the failing school or remove elected trustees and Superintendent Karen Molinar and appoint new board members and a superintendent.

During a Sept. 10 meeting of the State Board of Education, Morath emphasized he had not yet made a decision about Fort Worth ISD.

“There are substantive challenges in Fort Worth. They were there before. They’re there today,” he said.

FORT leaders emphasized Molinar is the right leader to improve Fort Worth schools.

The Rev. Charles Johnson, executive director of Pastors for Texas Children, said the superintendent hasn’t had enough time to bring about big improvements for students. Molinar was appointed superintendent in March, but has led the district since her predecessor’s exit in September 2024.

“She is one of us. She is invested in this,” Johnson said.

Fort Worth City Council member Michael Crain recently threw his support behind Molinar in a letter to the commissioner. Her leadership has resulted in improvements for students, he said.

Crain also expressed trust in Morath.

“It’s vital that our community stands united behind whatever decision is made — putting our focus where it matters most: giving every student in Fort Worth the chance to learn, grow and succeed in life,” Crain said in a Facebook post pinned with his letter.

Trustees, though, are perceived differently than Molinar, whose leadership has garnered praise from parents to city leaders, Leonard said.

It is possible Morath keeps Molinar and cans the school board, he added.

“Whether we love them, or we think they’re OK, or we think they’re not doing a great job, they’re democratically elected,” he said. “If they’re not doing their job, we have the right to elect a new board.”

Fort Worth ISD’s struggles are nothing new, said Marisol Herrera, another FORT leader. She saw them firsthand growing up as an immigrant attending Fort Worth schools. The solution hasn’t changed.

“I share the frustration in our community,” she said. “But I also know that it is only in the community that these problems can be solved.”

Morath will make his decision in the coming weeks.

