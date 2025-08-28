TCC keeps property tax at same rate as trustees approve $415M budget

Tarrant County College’s budget for the upcoming school year is its first through a new process that requires justifying every expense, officials said.

Trustees approved the $415 million operating budget, which takes effect Sept. 1, during their Aug. 21 meeting with no increase in the tax rate.

College officials used a zero-based budgeting approach that means every dollar is assigned to a specific use in alignment with the community college district’s priorities, such as student outcomes. This ensures funds are put to best use.

“This fresh approach stretches our resources to maximum effect, making us stronger, more responsive and better stewards of the public’s investment,” board President Jeannie Deakyne said in a news release.

The budget reflects a $5.9 million dip in revenue from the current fiscal year.

College officials expect a $16 million drop in local property tax revenue, chief financial officer Pamela Anglin said at the Aug. 21 board meeting. However, that loss is partly offset by tuition and an increase in state funding, which will be $67.4 million next fiscal year.

TCC’s tax rate is 11.228 cents per $100 of valuation.

Under a 2023 Texas law, state dollars for community colleges are based on student outcomes, such as degrees, certifications or transfers to four-year universities.

“We did very well, but we’re really limited on the amount you can move that needle from year to year,” Anglin said.

Although tuition rates are frozen by the state, the college saw increased enrollment for this fall. That equates to about $8 million in revenue compared to last year.

Priorities for the budget include the five-year plan for improving buildings, student success and outcomes, and meeting the needs of high-demand fields.

The college cut costs by reducing spending in instructional equipment, travel, technology and other areas. Officials plan to seek grants for necessary new instructional equipment.

Employee salaries and benefits make up most of the total budget, which Anglin said makes it difficult to find areas to cut.

At the meeting, Chancellor Elva LeBlanc said the budget was the product of tireless work from college leadership and just one part of the larger work of the college.

“We appreciate the support of our taxpayers, and we always appreciate the support of our board of trustees, and we will continue working very hard,” LeBlanc said. “We won’t disappoint you.”

McKinnon Rice is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at mckinnon.rice@fortworthreport.org.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

