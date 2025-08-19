FWISD faces a state takeover. Here’s what parents need to know

Fort Worth schools kick off the new school year Aug. 12 under the looming threat of a state takeover.

Three days later, Lake Worth ISD joined the city’s largest school district in a potential takeover.

But what does that mean for the 70,000 students and nearly 10,000 employees in Fort Worth ISD and the more than 3,250 students and 564 workers in Lake Worth ISD?

Here are answers to a few questions parents and community members are asking about what happens if Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath takes control of Fort Worth and Lake Worth schools.

What does a takeover of Texas schools mean?

The Texas Education Agency commissioner intervenes and replaces an elected school board with a slate of appointed members when a takeover occurs.

Those appointed members form a board of managers who then exercise the power and duties assigned to trustees in overseeing the management of a public school district.

What triggers a state takeover?

Persistent low academic performance — largely determined by STAAR results — can lead to a takeover.

The commissioner intervenes when either a school or the district receives a failing grade in the state’s A-F accountability ratings for five consecutive years.

State law requires the commissioner to either close the failing campus or appoint a new board of managers.

Other reasons can lead to intervention, including:

Financial mismanagement

Cheating scandals

Administrative dysfunction, such as in South San Antonio ISD

Why is Fort Worth ISD facing a potential takeover?

Five years of failing accountability grades at the now-closed Leadership Academy at Forest Oak Sixth Grade triggered the Texas law.

The school board closed the campus in 2024 with trustees and district leaders citing they took a proactive approach to meet TEA requirements.

Why is Lake Worth ISD facing a potential takeover?

Lake Worth’s Marilyn Miller Language Academy failed for a fifth consecutive year, according to new accountability ratings.

Who makes the decision about a takeover?

The Texas education commissioner decides whether the state takes over a school district.

The current education commissioner is Mike Morath.

Who is Mike Morath?

He is the state’s education commissioner and leads the Texas Education Agency, which oversees public schools.

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Morath to the position in January 2016. Morath previously served as a Dallas school trustee for four years.

Has the state taken over school districts before?

Over the past three decades, the state has taken control of 15 school districts.

The biggest was of the 183,000-student Houston ISD. The state took control in 2023 and extended the takeover for two years.

Morath replaced Houston’s school trustees and superintendent.

When will Morath make a decision?

Morath told state senators Aug. 6 he expects to make a decision this fall.

Morath has met with district leaders and plans to visit schools in September, Fort Worth ISD spokesperson Jessica Becerra previously said in a statement.

How is a board of managers appointed?

The education commissioner appoints members to a board of managers during a takeover.

Should that happen here, the Texas Education Agency will seek applications in Fort Worth ISD for prospective board members. The agency works with the local Regional Education Center to host community meetings about the role.

TEA officials will screen applications, train candidates in school board governance and interview contenders.

Appointees must, if possible, include:

Community leaders

Business representatives who have expertise in leadership

Individuals who have knowledge or expertise in education

A majority of the board of managers must be residents of the district.

A board of managers serves for two years unless the education commissioner extends a takeover.

Editor’s note: This story was originally published Aug. 11, 2025. It was updated Aug. 18, 2025, to include the potential state takeover of Lake Worth ISD following the release of new academic accountability ratings.

