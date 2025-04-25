Here’s why Fort Worth ISD believes district is not at risk of state takeover

Fort Worth ISD believes it isn’t at risk of a state takeover, district officials told the Fort Worth Report after the April 24 release of new Texas Education Agency ratings.

However, the state is required under law to take action as a result of the ratings.

The question of an intervention arose after the Texas Education Agency released preliminary 2023 accountability ratings. The 2-year-old data showed a now-closed Fort Worth ISD middle school failed five years in a row — a threshold that would prompt the state to examine a possible intervention. Ratings will be finalized this fall.

“Even though the ratings were not released publicly until today, we knew our data and responded to the data during the 2023-24 school year,” Superintendent Karen Molinar wrote in a letter to the Fort Worth ISD community.

District officials closed the Leadership Academy at Forest Oak Sixth Grade, formerly known as Glencrest Sixth Grade, following the 2023-24 school year and the campus no longer appears in the Texas Education Agency’s school directory.

TEA declined to comment about a possible intervention, but spokesperson Jake Kobersky said state law requires the agency to either close a failing school or take control of a district.

Fort Worth ISD received a D rating for 2023, placing it at the bottom of the 12 school districts serving the city. Fort Worth ISD’s self-calculated 2024 rating was a C.

Searches for either “Forest Oak Sixth Grade” or its previous name, “Glencrest,” return no results on TXschools.gov — a signal that TEA’s October 2023 decision to classify the campus as “obsolete” remains in effect. A TEA spokesperson previously told the Fort Worth Report that, as of Oct. 20, 2023, the agency approved the district’s closure plan and reclassified the campus.

Glencrest was renamed after it joined the Leadership Academy Network partnership in 2020 and received a two-year pause in accountability ratings, Molinar told the Report.

“In 2023-2024, Glencrest 6th and Forest Oak 7/8 combined under one school number and are projected a ‘C.’ At this time, we believe the combined two campuses under the one school number has shown the success and acceptable rating,” the superintendent told the Report.

Performance data for the campus remains available through downloadable TEA datasets.

Forest Oak Middle School, into which the former sixth grade school was folded, is now the only school recognized by TXschools.gov.

“We are proud of the growth that we have seen in Forest Oak Middle School since the expansion and consolidation to one 6-8 grade campus,” Molinar wrote in her community letter.

How are schools rated? School districts, campuses and charter schools receive an A-F letter grade every year from the state of Texas. The grades are based on three general areas: Student achievement: The state examines the performance of schools and districts on the state standardized test. High schools are evaluated on how well they prepare students for college, a career and the military.

School progress: The state looks at how much schools and districts grew academically year over year.

Closing the gaps: The state inspects how districts and schools serve certain groups, such as bilingual students or special needs students.

Lawsuit blocked release

A-F ratings were first issued in 2018. Schools and districts are graded based on students’ standardized test scores, graduation rates and indicators like college, career and military readiness. Methodology was mostly unchanged until a refresh in 2023.

The system was updated for 2023 with tougher standards — but not without pushback.

More than 100 school districts, including Fort Worth ISD, sued the state over the revised grading formulas. They argued the Texas Education Agency changed the rules without enough notice, then applied the new system retroactively to the 2022-23 school year.

A Travis County judge sided with districts in fall 2023 and temporarily blocked the ratings.

The pause lasted more than a year until a Texas appeals court lifted the injunction April 3, clearing the way for TEA to publish the delayed scores.

The appellate ruling applied specifically to the 2023 ratings.

A separate case, focused on the 2024 scores, remains pending.

Old data or transparency?

Policy groups like Texas 2036 applauded the ruling but urged the state to go further. They called for the release of the 2024 ratings as well, citing the need for transparency and data-driven decisions in education.

“Without these letter grades, students remain on failing campuses that otherwise could have received greater resources and interventions,” said Todd Williams, CEO of the Dallas-based education group Commit Partnership.

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath called the release of 2023 ratings a win for transparency after what he called “frivolous lawsuits paid for by tax dollars” stymied the state’s release of the information.

“Every Texas family deserves a clear view of school performance, and now those families finally have access to data they should have received two years ago,” Morath said. “Transparency drives progress, and when that transparency is blocked, students pay the price.”

The new ratings reopen questions about how student and district success is measured in Texas. Under the revised rules, high schools need at least 88% of graduates to earn an industry certification, pass an AP test or take a dual credit course to score an A in career readiness — up from 60% previously.

Crowley ISD Superintendent Michael McFarland, whose district joined more than 100 others in suing the state, criticized the A-F system as politically motivated and out of step with current classroom realities.

“These outdated ratings, now more than two years old, fail to reflect the academic growth, innovation and daily dedication of our students and educators,” McFarland said.

Too much has changed in the past two years for the 2023 ratings to mean much, Arlington ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said.

“While this data reflects where we were at that moment, it does not define who we are or where

we’re going,” Smith said. “We’ve taken bold, intentional steps since then to support our students and staff — and we’re already seeing progress.”

TEA plans to release 2025 ratings in August.

