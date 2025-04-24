Fort Worth ISD families demand fairness as school closure decision approaches

Fourth-grade teacher Danyelle Liggins noticed a pattern as she scrubbed through previous Fort Worth ISD school board meeting footage.

White, affluent parents voice outrage over the district eying their school for possible closure.

Administrators then remove the campus from consideration.

Repeat.

Liggins couldn’t stay silent. Her students at Edward J. Briscoe Elementary are facing the possibility of their majority-Black, predominantly low-income eastside school closing its doors forever. She was one of over 30 community members April 22 who addressed Fort Worth ISD trustees on school closure plans.

“This decision-making process has not been fair or equitable toward all schools in Fort Worth ISD,” Liggins told trustees.

Briscoe Elementary is one of several campuses Fort Worth ISD is targeting as part of its ongoing facilities overhaul, a plan driven by years of declining enrollment, aging infrastructure and an effort to consolidate district resources.

District leaders say closing schools will free up dollars that can be reinvested in boosting student outcomes — a point emphasized during community meetings throughout the spring semester.

During those meetings, Superintendent Karen Molinar said the district wants balance between community voices and the data as well as ensuring enrollment within each high school feeder pattern is uniform.

The big goal? “Ensure that resources are equitably distributed across the district,” a Fort Worth ISD frequently-asked-questions document states.

During an April 21 meeting at R.L. Paschal High School, Molinar reminded attendees that Latino and Black students are the overwhelming majority of the district’s enrollment.

“This is not a kick to equity,” Molinar said in response to a question about how students of color and white students are affected by closure plans. “This is really about looking at where we can best serve our students and make sure we’re maintaining our school buildings as well.”

Critics, though, describe the process as lacking transparency and favoring schools with more vocal and politically connected communities, like those on the west side of the district.

Schools serving low-income students of color have received fewer answers and little consideration in return, residents told trustees.

“The Poly pyramid was the only pyramid where no alternative options were provided,” Liggins told trustees. “Both options presented involved closing Briscoe, indicating that a decision had already been made.”

Formal decisions on shuttering schools have yet to be made. Trustees are expected to receive an update on the process May 6 and consider approving closures May 22.

The district’s recommendations are informed by facility conditions, enrollment and shifting population trends, according to leaders. They point to buildings operating below 70% capacity and projected growth in other neighborhoods as key drivers.

Some speakers questioned that data, urging the board to weigh less tangible factors like walking access and community ties.

The Rev. Donald Wilson of Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church, less than a mile from Briscoe, warned of broader consequences if Briscoe shuts down. Most students walk to school, he said. If forced to travel farther, some may stop attending altogether.

“When you have a lot of walkers and you displace them, they get lost,” Wilson said. “And when they get lost, there’s a high dropout rate.”

What other schools are recommended to close? Fort Worth ISD is proposing to close schools across the district as part of an effort to deal with declining enrollment and to reallocate funds for its turnaround. As of April 21, district leaders have held two community meetings outlining potential closures. Here’s which schools and mergers are planned, so far: North Side High School pyramid Kirkpatrick Elementary would close at the end of the 2025-26 school year. Students would be rezoned to Washington Heights and Dolores Huerta elementary schools.

Kirkpatrick Middle School would remain open through the 2028-29 school year before closing it and merging with a rebuilt J.P. Elder Middle School. Polytechnic Heights High School pyramid Edward J. Briscoe Elementary would close at the end of the 2025-26 school year. Students would be relocated to Carroll Peak, Morningside and Van Zandt-Guinn elementaries.

S.S. Dillow Elementary will close at the end of the 2024-25 school year because of structural issues. Students would attend D. McRae, T.A. Sims and Leadership Academy at Maude Logan elementary schools.

Morningside Middle School would close at the end of the 2028-29 school year. Students would attend a rebuilt William James Middle School. R.L. Paschal High School pyramid De Zavala Elementary would close at the end of the 2026-27 school year. Students would attend Lily B. Clayton Elementary and E.M. Daggett Elementary.

Comparisons

Parents brought up North Hi Mount Elementary, a historic school in the 76107 ZIP code where the per capita income is $68,075. Only blocks away from the Cultural District and its luxury hotels, the school has 384 students — well above its capacity of 240.

Briscoe is in the 76104 ZIP code, which had the lowest life expectancy in Texas in 2019 and a per capita income of $27,826. The campus has 265 students, and is using 47.3% of its 560 capacity.

More than 45% of children live below the poverty line in Briscoe’s ZIP code, while 12% do in North Hi Mount’s.

North Hi Mount has a PTA. Briscoe does not.

Briscoe is slated for shuttering. North Hi Mount is not.

Deputy Superintendent Kellie Spencer confirmed to the Fort Worth Report that North Hi Mount is no longer under consideration for closure. Shutting down the campus would create a scenario in which the Arlington Heights High pyramid does not have enough elementary seats for students, she said.

‘Help us learn new things’

Briscoe student Anaya Henderson and two of her classmates made their case directly to the board.

“The teachers help us learn new things and the principal, Ms. Burgess, is a very good principal,” she said.

Classmate Deshaun agreed. He even went a step further.

Briscoe Elementary gave him something he hadn’t had before, he said: Confidence.

“Like in science and math. I think we should keep Briscoe open,” he said.

Upcoming facilities community meetings Fort Worth ISD is hosting a series of community meetings on school closures and consolidations. Families are encouraged to attend the meeting for their school’s feeder pattern. Presentations will vary by region. Next meetings: 6-7 p.m. April 28: Dunbar pyramid, 5700 Ramey Ave.

6-7 p.m. April 29: Riverside Applied Learning Center, 3600 Fossil Drive

6-7 p.m. April 30: Charles Nash Elementary, 401 Samuels Ave.

6-7 p.m. May 1: Harlean Beal Elementary, 5615 Forest Hill Drive

6-7 p.m. May 5: J.T. Stevens Elementary, 6161 Wrigley Way; and H.V. Helbing Elementary, 3524 N. Crump St.

6-7 p.m. May 7: South Hills pyramid, 6101 McCart Ave.

Jacob Sanchez is a senior education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or @_jacob_sanchez.

Matthew Sgroi is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org or @matthewsgroi1.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.