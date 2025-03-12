Fort Worth ISD trustees hire new superintendent

Steven Poole sees a bright future for Fort Worth ISD under Superintendent Karen Molinar.

The executive director of the United Educators Association told trustees during a special school board meeting March 11 that he feels something for the district he hasn’t in a long time:

Hope.

“She is the right choice for Fort Worth ISD,” Poole said. “It is rare for a superintendent to have taught in the school district that they lead, and Dr. Molinar has, and that buys her instant credibility with teachers and staff.”

Trustees approved a contract with Molinar in an 8-0 vote, formalizing her hiring as the district’s superintendent after announcing she was the lone finalist in February. Trustee Kevin Lynch was absent from the meeting.

Board President Roxanne Martinez said the details of Molinar’s contract, including salary, will be made available at a later time. She told the Fort Worth Report to expect it in the coming days.

As trustees entered executive session to discuss her contract, Molinar remained in the boardroom, sharing hugs and receiving congratulations from former and current Fort Worth ISD leaders, including Priscila Dilley and former interim superintendent Patricia Linares.

Molinar has led Fort Worth ISD as interim superintendent since October, steering the district through budget constraints, a renewed focus on literacy and the early stages of a strategic plan to improve student performance. Now, with the interim title removed, she said she is committed to continuing that work while fostering greater transparency and community trust.

“I’m just very honored to accept this role because Fort Worth is my home,” Molinar said. “You’re my family, and I’m going to strive every day to make you proud, to build a better district for our students, but then also build a greater city for our students as they become adults,” Molinar said.

Molinar has made literacy the foundation of her priorities, pushing for early reading intervention, stronger classroom support and data-driven strategies to close learning gaps. Trustees unanimously approved a five-year strategic plan she presented in January, which prioritizes investments in student learning.

“Literacy will always be our top priority until we close the gap for African American students and our emergent bilingual students,” Molinar said. “We have a long way to go, but you’ll see our focus on literacy, particularly in middle school grades, where our data shows we need a different instructional approach.”

Trustee Wallace Bridges said he thinks trustees have chosen a great leader, but he called on the Fort Worth ISD community to hold Molinar and the district accountable for student success.

“Each one of us has a role, and I would hope that we find our place and our space wherever it is,” Bridges said. “I don’t care what side of town you live in, it is important that we hold Dr. Molinar accountable, that we hold each other accountable to do what’s best for our kids.”

Her hiring also comes at a time when Fort Worth ISD navigates difficult but necessary conversations about its future. As enrollment declines, the district is considering school closures and budget realignment to better allocate resources.

Molinar has made it clear she wants these discussions to be collaborative, not dictated from the top down.

Trustees praised Molinar’s leadership throughout these discussions, particularly her commitment to engaging families, teachers and communities in the decision-making process.

“It was stated earlier about transparency,” trustee Quinton Phillips said.”But, I also get to see your kindness, your empathy and the way that you actually care for people.”

Molinar was named lone finalist for superintendent Feb. 18, following a search process in which trustees reviewed more than a dozen candidates. Board President Roxanne Martinez said that while there were strong applicants, none matched Molinar’s knowledge of the district and ability to lead during a critical time.

“Dr. Molinar has demonstrated the focused visionary leadership essential for our district’s continued growth, and under her guidance we have a bold strategic plan, we’ve strengthened community partnerships, we have enhanced collaboration and boosted the confidence and morale of our staff,” Martinez said.

Although a third-party search firm helped the board find former Superintendent Angélica Ramsey in 2022, trustees opted not to hire a search firm this time around. The district paid Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates $59,270 to find Ramsey. Ramsey resigned last September after two years leading the district. She remains on the district’s payroll through Aug. 30, 2025.

Before stepping into the interim role, Molinar served as deputy superintendent from 2020 to 2023 and held several other leadership positions within the district over nearly three decades. She started her career as a teacher in Fort Worth ISD and worked her way up through various administrative roles.

Now, as she takes on the role of permanent superintendent, she said she’s ready to build on the work she’s started.

“It’s going to be hard work,” Molinar said. “But it is the right work and it’s exciting work … so stick with me.”

Matthew Sgroi is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org or @matthewsgroi1.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.