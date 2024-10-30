UNT music business program lands on Billboard list for seventh year

Mean Green music makers landed on another Billboard list recently: For the seventh year running, the UNT College of Music saw its music business program listed among the best in the world.

The University of North Texas started as a teachers’ college, but one of the university’s best-known colleges has long been its music school. The jazz studies program is a global juggernaut, but in the spirit of marrying art and commerce, the college has launched courses in music business administration.

Three years ago, UNT started its MBA program in music business. Under the direction of faculty member Fabiana Claure, the college even had a Shark Tank-style contest to familiarize students with attracting investors.

The university’s MBA program in music business is available totally online or in a hybrid format. Students can also pursue a bachelor’s degree in commercial music.