10 Denton ISD schools are serving free lunches. Not on the list? Here’s how to apply

With the new school year starting Wednesday, Denton ISD parents, guardians and caregivers who qualify for a free or reduced lunch will need to fill out an application online.

Ten campuses, though, will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students, regardless of eligibility for free or reduced lunch.

The campuses funded for free breakfast and lunch are:

Ann Windle School for Young Children

Gonzalez School for Young Children

Alexander Elementary

Borman Elementary

Evers Park Elementary

Ginnings Elementary

Hodge Elementary

Rivera Elementary

Stephens Elementary

Davis School

For students at any other Denton ISD campuses, previously qualified families are still required to submit a a new application within the first 30 days of the school year. Households that are new to the program can complete an application at any point during the school year.

In addition to the digital forms, parents can also get a physical copy at a school office or the child nutrition office.

To know if your child qualifies for a free or reduced lunch, check the income eligibility Guidelines.

In the past, the number of applicants to the program has increased due to the growing population size of Denton.

We expect the percentage of families in need [this year] to keep pace with the growth Denton ISD is experiencing,” Denton ISD Communications Coordinator Reece Waddell said.

We have 10 campuses that have qualified for the community eligibility program, which allows Denton ISD to feed all students at those campuses for free. While this will reduce the number of applications the district will receive for meal benefits, Denton ISD is ultimately serving more students than in years past.”

Households with students at one of the 10 selected campuses are not required to fill out an application unless they have other children at non-CEP schools.