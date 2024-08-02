Crowley ISD prepares 5-year strategic plan update focused on resident voices

Crowley ISD school board member Mia Hall is galvanized by the thought of her district embarking on an update to its strategic plan.

The goals are important. The work that goes into achieving them is a priority. Above all, Hall is excited about the guiding document uniting her community so everyone has collective buy-in, she said.

But first, the school board and administration have to assemble the update, called Vision 2030. Crowley ISD kicked off the process at the July 30 school board meeting as trustees voiced their hopes for the new strategic plan.

“This is an opportunity to chart our path forward from here,” said Hall, one of the school board’s vice presidents.

The current five-year strategic plan ends in 2025. The document drives Crowley ISD, district spokesperson Anthony Kirchner told trustees.

The Vision 2025 strategic plan focused on improved academic achievement and states of well-being for students, a more engaged community and empowered staff.

In April, trustees approved a $63,060 contract with Engage2learn, a national education firm specializing in strategic planning, for the update. Engage2learn plans to work on the update and seek feedback from residents over the next few months. The firm expects to complete the plan by Nov. 12.

Board Secretary Nedra Robinson worked on the previous update before the COVID-19 pandemic. Education has changed since, she said.

“From my experience, parents seem to be more engaged in education now since going through the pandemic,” Robinson said. “I want to see their views and their perspectives now, particularly students, and hear from student voices and parent voices and see what has changed from 2019 to 2024 to get that insight.”

Trustee La Tonya Woodon-Mayfield sees the update as like a coach preparing a playbook ahead of football season. The key, though, will be ensuring voices from every group in the district are heard and represented, she said.

School board President Daryl Davis also wants to hear from critical voices so the district can better understand the expectations of a broad breadth of Crowley ISD.

“We need all of those voices,” Davis said. “Everyone who has a vested interest in Crowley ISD, take advantage of this opportunity.”

Jacob Sanchez is a senior education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or @_jacob_sanchez. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.