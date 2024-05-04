Turner, Currie lead in Dallas ISD school board races

Both outgoing Dallas ISD trustees' picks for their successors appear to have won their elections Saturday.

Early results show Edward Turner had 61% of votes as of 10:42 p.m. in the race for the District 9 seat currently held by Dallas ISD board president Justin Henry, who did not seek a third term. Turner, a DISD parent who was endorsed by Henry as well as the Dallas Morning News, appears likely to defeat Dallas ISD teacher Da’On Boulanger-Chatman, Oralia Alonso, and LaKashia Wallace.

At a watch party earlier in the night, Turner told supporters that every decision he makes as trustee "will be in the best interest of kids.

"I am here to serve kids," he said.

Henry told the crowd he has mixed emotions about leaving the board.

"One thing I can feel is hopeful," he said, "because I know who Ed is."

In the District 1 race, unofficial results show attorney Lance Currie beating Christopher Roberts and Maureen Mulligan with 53% of votes as of 10:42 p.m.

Currie and his wife have two children in Dallas ISD schools.

If results hold, he'll succeed veteran board member Edwin Flores, who chose to run instead for the Dallas College board. Early results showed Flores trailing incumbent Catalina Garcia in that race with 44% of votes.

In District 3, incumbent trustee Daniel Micciche ran unopposed for a fourth term.

Dallas trustees will pick new officers after incoming board members are sworn in.

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org. You can follow him on X @bzeeble.

