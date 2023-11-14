Fort Worth-area teachers make how much? New report details top-paying school districts

Which Fort Worth-area school district pays teachers the most?

The answer depends on their degree and years of experience, according to the United Educators Association’s recently released annual teacher salary comparison. The analysis only focuses on base salaries for teachers with either a bachelor’s degree or a master’s.

Most districts raised salaries in the past year and dipped into their savings after the Texas Legislature did not pass an increase in education funding, UAE Executive Director Steven Poole said.

Mansfield ISD has the highest starting teacher salary, at $63,000. Arlington ISD’s $62,500 closely follows.

Arlington ISD jumps into the top spot for teachers who have five years of experience, with a $65,000 salary. Fort Worth ISD is slightly behind, with $64,457.

Arlington ISD stays in the top spot for teachers in their 10th, 15th, 20th and 25th years.

“Arlington ISD has given a 4% raise for the last four years in a row that has brought them to the top of the comparison,” Poole said.

Fort Worth ISD’s $77,689 salary is the highest for a teacher with 30 years of experience and is in the top five across all years of experience, according to UEA.

The district provided a general pay increase of $1,925 to teachers, along with raises for other employees. The raises accounted for more than half of the district’s $45 million deficit in its general fund.

Higher pay could come for teachers across the state.

The Texas House Public Education Committee approved a wide-ranging bill that proposes increasing teacher pay and per-student spending while establishing a voucher program.

However, the House has historically opposed voucher legislation.

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report.