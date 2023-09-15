© 2023 KERA News
Education

TWU says new health sciences center will bridge 'gap' in rural care

KERA | By Juan Salinas II
Published September 15, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT
A rendering shows the future health sciences center at Texas Women's University. The building consists of two narrow brown structures surrounded by grass.
Alvaro Lopez
A rendering of the future health sciences center at Texas Women's University.

Texas Women’s University broke ground Friday on a new $107 million health sciences center.

School officials say the facility will help graduate more health care professionals, particularly ones trained to serve rural areas.

“Denton and many of the surrounding counties are designated as medically underserved, and there's a lot of rural counties around here,” TWU Chancellor Carine Feyten said. “And so our new health science center will really help bridge that gap.”

The 136,000-square-foot facility will serve students in health fields like nursing, physical therapy and occupational therapy.

“It's a lot more integrated and holistic in terms of their preparation” Feyten said, “so that when they go out in the field, they'll be prepared to work in that kind of team and be much more well-rounded.”

TWU officials expect the health center to open in 2025.

Juan Salinas II is a KERA news intern. Got a tip? Email Juan at jsalinas@kera.org. You can follow Juan on Twitter @4nsmiley.

Juan Salinas II
Juan Salinas II is a KERA news intern. He previously worked at the Fort Worth Report as a reporting fellow. He is a Tarrant County College transfer student who is currently studying journalism at the University of Texas at Arlington. He was born and raised in the North Side of Fort Worth. He hopes for an opportunity to do meaningful news coverage during his time at KERA.
