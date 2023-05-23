Lone Arlington ISD superintendent finalist bows out

The search for a new Arlington Independent School District superintendent will continue after lone finalist Michelle Cavazos decided to stay put.

Cavazos, who has served as Gregory-Portland Independent School District's superintendent since 2020, inked a new five-year contract after negotiations "broke down" between her and AISD's school board, according to a press release.

The decision to stay was "incredibly difficult," Cavazos said in a written statement.

"As I have previously stated, I was not looking for the opportunity when called to interview with Arlington ISD — yet the chance to positively impact more than 55,000 students is one worth considering for any educational leader," she continued.

Gregory-Portland ISD made a counter offer to Cavazos to the tune of $265,000, according to the district's press release.

Cavazos' announcement comes in the middle of a state-mandated 21-day waiting period before finalizing leadership changes.

Arlington ISD announced Cavazos as a lone finalist in early May. She would have succeeded Marcelo Cavazos — no relation — who has led the school district for 11 years.

The district announced Tuesday morning that Marcelo Cavazos will continue to serve as superintendent.

The board will discuss the search process during its Wednesday meeting, according to the press release. Discussions about the superintendent finalist and transition plan are listed on the meeting's agenda in a closed session.

Melody Fowler, AISD board president, said in a press release that the search will continue.

"We understand the enormity of the position we're trying to fill and are committed to continuing our search to identify top candidates," Fowler wrote.

