Arlington schools superintendent to retire in 2023 after 11 years. 'Our district is in capable hands'

Cavazos said in the press release that he's watched thousands of students realize their dreams after taking advantage of district programs and resources.

"I witness our teachers and staff demonstrate love for our students every day and even more during difficult times," he wrote. "I love our staff and students, our community and our district. Choosing to retire was a difficult emotional decision but I know it's the right decision. I also know our district is in capable hands."

The district under Cavazos implemented universal pre-Kindergarten, or full-day free pre-K for all 4-year-olds who live in the district. Cavazos also created the United States' first district-wide STEM curriculum for the same age range.

During his time, the school district also developed 13 specialized academies in areas including dual languages, STEM and fine arts.

Melody Fowler, Arlington ISD board president, said Cavazos is a leader in the district and across the country—including during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Cavazos was a steady hand through it all. His calm, decisive and empowering leadership was evident as he was challenged to make impossible decisions daily. We will remain especially grateful that he was our Superintendent during that period," Fowler said.

She described Cavazos' retirement as an "enormous loss."

"We are so happy for Cavazos while at the same time understanding the enormous loss to our community," Fowler said. "He has been an outstanding leader."

With nearly 57,000 students enrolled in Arlington ISD, the school district is the 13th-largest in the state.

