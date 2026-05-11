Denton man sentenced to 40 years for child sex crimes after keeping Frisco teen captive

Jordan Hagen, 25, of Denton was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation, after a Denton County jury found him guilty of multiple child sex crimes related to trafficking a 15-year-old girl from Frisco.

Hagen was indicted in 2024 on felony charges in Denton County, about a month after he was arrested on a trafficking charge in Utah.

In August 2024, the Frisco teen, who had been reported missing, reported she was being held against her will in Hagen’s apartment in the 1700 block of West Oak Street in Denton.

Based on information she provided, officers from the Denton, Frisco and University of North Texas police departments located her and arrested Hagen without incident.

According to a news release, Hagen met the girl on Chatib, an online chatroom platform, and communicated with her through a messaging app called Session.

A statement from the Denton Police Department reports that Hagen was found guilty of the following felony charges: two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, trafficking of persons, indecency with a child, online solicitation of a minor, and possession or promotion of lewd visual material.

He was also fined $4,000 for each charge — the same amount he was trying to sell the victim for online to a stranger, according to Denton police.

Before this, Hagen was arrested and charged with trafficking in Utah.

He was charged by authorities in Tooele County, Utah, with two counts of second-degree-felony human trafficking for sexual exploitation, according to the Tooele Transcript Bulletin.

A Tooele City police detective began a sting operation on Aug. 18, 2023. The detective posed online as a father who was soliciting prostitution of his 9-year-old daughter.

Hagen allegedly responded to the post and began making arrangements to purchase the fictitious child for sexual exploitation. He eventually traveled to the area, the Transcript Bulletin reports, leading to a charge against Hagen on July 3, 2024.

CAMILA GONZALEZ can be reached at 940-566-6830 and cgonzalez@dentonrc.com.

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