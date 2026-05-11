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An officer-involved crash in Fort Worth leaves at least one person injured

KERA | By Alexsis Jones
Published May 11, 2026 at 7:50 AM CDT
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An officer-involved crash left one person in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

An officer-involved crash in Fort Worth has left one person in critical condition.

According to Fox 4, the crash happened when a Fort Worth police vehicle collided with a Chevrolet Malibu shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday.

According to Fort Worth police, the driver of the Malibu was attempting to turn left during a flashing yellow light on Camp Bowie Boulevard towards Clayton Road.

The Fort Worth police vehicle crashed into the front passenger side of the vehicle.

After receiving medical care on scene, Fort Worth Emergency Medical Services took the passenger to the hospital.

The officer's injuries remain unknown.

It isn’t confirmed if the officer involved was on duty or had their emergency lights activated, but a major accident investigation is underway.

Fort Worth Police did not immediately respond for comment.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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News Fort WorthFort Worth Police Departmentcar crash
Alexsis Jones
Alexsis Jones is a member of KERA’s morning team, as its Morning Show Producer. Alexsis was previously the Local Content Manager and Co-Producer of the West Texas Dispatch at KACU in Abilene, TX. Alexsis graduated from ACU with a bachelor’s in AD/PR and minors in English and Marketing. In her free time Alexsis enjoys reading, photography, and watching video essays over obscure topics.
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