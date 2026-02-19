Judge in Prairieland ICE shooting case will singlehandedly conduct jury selection after mistrial

The federal judge presiding over the trial of nine defendants in the Prairieland ICE detention center shooting will now singlehandedly conduct the second round of jury selection after he declared a mistrial in the case Tuesday.

In an order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman instructed attorneys in the case to file a list of questions under seal before Friday at noon that he will consider asking.

Pittman also cut the parties' time for opening arguments down from 40 minutes to 30 minutes for the prosecution and from 10 minutes to eight minutes for each defendant, according to the order.

The trial will now be held in Pittman's usual courtroom, smaller than the one used for jury selection.

This is a developing story and will be updated.