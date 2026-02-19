© 2026 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Judge in Prairieland ICE shooting case will singlehandedly conduct jury selection after mistrial

KERA | By Toluwani Osibamowo
Published February 19, 2026 at 10:20 AM CST
People line up to enter the Eldon B. Mahon U.S. Courthouse for the Prairieland ICE shooting trial Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, in Fort Worth.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
People line up to enter the Eldon B. Mahon U.S. Courthouse for the Prairieland ICE shooting trial Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, in Fort Worth.

The federal judge presiding over the trial of nine defendants in the Prairieland ICE detention center shooting will now singlehandedly conduct the second round of jury selection after he declared a mistrial in the case Tuesday.

In an order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman instructed attorneys in the case to file a list of questions under seal before Friday at noon that he will consider asking.

Pittman also cut the parties' time for opening arguments down from 40 minutes to 30 minutes for the prosecution and from 10 minutes to eight minutes for each defendant, according to the order.

The trial will now be held in Pittman's usual courtroom, smaller than the one used for jury selection.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Tags
Criminal Justice Prairieland Detention Center shootingCourts & Criminal JusticeTerrorismDomestic TerrorismGun Violenceshooting
Toluwani Osibamowo
Toluwani Osibamowo covers law and justice for KERA News. She joined the newsroom in 2022 as a general assignments reporter. She previously worked as a news intern for Texas Tech Public Media and copy editor for Texas Tech University’s student newspaper, The Daily Toreador, before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She was named one of Current's public media Rising Stars in 2024. She is originally from Plano.
See stories by Toluwani Osibamowo
Related Content