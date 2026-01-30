© 2026 KERA News
Two arrested in connection to NYE gunfire in Dallas

KERA | By Alexsis Jones
Published January 30, 2026 at 8:09 AM CST
Fireworks will light up the sky around Panther Pavilion during Fort Worth’s Fourth.
Courtesy Tarrant Regional Water District
Dallas police have arrested two men accused of celebratory gunfire from an Interstate 30 bridge during a crowded New Year's Eve celebration.

The suspects, identified as Anthony Acevedo, 20, and Jose Alarcon-Sanchez, 18, both from Grand Prairie, face charges of firing a gun within a municipality.

Police released video showing the two men firing weapons off the bridge as people gathered below to watch fireworks in downtown Dallas.

While no injuries were reported in this incident, Deputy Chief Griffith noted that detectives recovered more than 100 spent shell casings at the scene.

Dallas police collaborated with Grand Prairie police and the ATF to identify and locate the suspects.

The investigation also led to a third arrest. Anderson Derce Lara, 25, of Midlothian is wanted in connection with a separate aggravated assault case from November, where he is accused of firing a gun into a vehicle occupied by three adults and three children.
Alexsis Jones
Alexsis Jones is a member of KERA’s morning team, as its Morning Show Producer. Alexsis was previously the Local Content Manager and Co-Producer of the West Texas Dispatch at KACU in Abilene, TX. Alexsis graduated from ACU with a bachelor’s in AD/PR and minors in English and Marketing. In her free time Alexsis enjoys reading, photography, and watching video essays over obscure topics.
