Winter storm leads to glass atrium collapse at Adolphus Hotel

A section of the downtown Adolphus Hotel's glass atrium buckled and shattered Tuesday night under the weight of ice and snow from the recent winter storm.

Cleanup crews were working through Wednesday at the landmark hotel, located at 1321 Commerce St. The incident, which saw a mix of glass and frozen precipitation fall into the hotel’s drawing room, caused damage to that area but resulted in no reported injuries.

The hotel released a statement Wednesday saying staff anticipated the scenario and had proactively secured the area.

While someone inside the hotel captured the incident and shared it on social media, it's unclear if any people were in adjacent areas at the time. Hotel workers acted quickly to limit the damage and insulate the lobby, the hotel said.

The Adolphus, which first opened in 1912, is replacing the shattered glass before reopening the damaged space. The hotel has not yet given a timeline for completion.