Dallas Police will not release body cam footage after man dies in custody

The Dallas Police Department announced Wednesday they are investigating the death of a man who, according to DPD, suffered a medical emergency while in custody.

Officials say they will not be releasing the body cam footage.

According to a statement from Deputy Chief William Griffith, Mesquite police responded to a reported theft at a Family Dollar on Military Parkway around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Police located and followed the vehicle of the suspect, 55-year-old Willie Rose, to an apartment complex on North Saint Augustine Drive, initiating a felony traffic stop at 8:36 p.m.

Though Rose initially complied, he attempted to flee after being detained, leading to a brief "physical confrontation" with an officer. Shortly after being handcuffed, Rose experienced a medical emergency.

Officers removed the handcuffs at 8:41 p.m. and attempted life-saving measures, including CPR. Dallas Fire and Rescue transported Rose to Baylor University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:27 p.m.

Griffith said the DPD will withhold body camera footage under "applicable law and investigative considerations," but cited no specifics.

The DPD's Special Investigations Unit is probing the death, and the Dallas County DA's office was notified. The Dallas County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

