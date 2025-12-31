© 2026 KERA News
Teen confirmed dead after shooting at Stop Six park in Fort Worth

KERA | By Alexsis Jones
Published December 31, 2025 at 11:03 AM CST
A Fort Worth police patrol vehicle
Camilo Diaz
/
Fort Worth Report
Fort Worth police say they believe the two shootings that happened yesterday near Stop Six Park are connected.

Fort Worth police are investigating two shootings they say are connected in which two people were killed, including a 17-year-old girl.

WFAA reported an argument at Forth Worth's Historic Stop Six park escalated into a physical fight, and an unknown suspect began shooting.

Police responded to the first fatal shooting around 2 p.m. in the 1500 block of Liberty Street.

Another victim was shot nearby in the 1700 block of Handley Drive five minutes later. The victim died shortly after they were transported to the hospital after police found them in a parked car.

The other person in the car fled the scene and was found at a nearby residence.

Police say there is no known threat to the community.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

