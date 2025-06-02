© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Kaufman County murder suspect arrested after monthlong manhunt

KERA | By KERA Staff
Published June 2, 2025 at 9:22 AM CDT
Police and emergency lights are seen at night.
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock

After a near monthlong manhunt, murder suspect Trevor McEuen has been captured. 

A Facebook post from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office today said authorities arrested McEuen earlier this morning. 

McEuen had been on the run since he cut off his ankle monitor and skipped a May 5 court date in Kaufman County.

McEuen left his home in Van Zandt County, leading authorities and responders on a manhunt east of Grand Saline. Days later, authorities said they believed McEuen was no longer in the area.

Further details about McEuen's arrest are expected from the Kaufman County sheriff's office later today.
Criminal Justice Kaufman CountyManhunt
KERA Staff
See stories by KERA Staff
