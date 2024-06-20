Woman at center of adult care home death investigation charged with murder, Arlington police say

An adult care home owner under investigation for the alleged abuse and neglect of several people in her care has been charged with murder, Arlington police said Thursday.

Regla “Su” Becquer has been in the Tarrant County Jail since police arrested her in February for allegedly abandoning and endangering one of her clients in imminent danger of bodily injury.

Authorities announced Thursday they added a murder charge after the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Steven Pankratz, another client, a homicide caused by mixed drug toxicity.

Becquer’s attorney did not immediately respond to KERA’s request for comment.

Becquer oversaw at least five properties in Arlington, Mansfield and Grand Prairie as owner of the company Love and Caring for People LLC, police said earlier this year. They alleged Becquer and her staff didn’t properly care for the clients staying at her homes, prevented clients from getting medical attention, tried to isolate clients from their families, used clients’ debit cards behind their backs and kept the property of clients who had died, such as phones and vehicles.

Becquer could face additional charges as a result of the ongoing investigation.

