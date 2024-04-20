© 2024 KERA News
News for North Texas
Report: Arlington PD investigating at least 20 deaths at unlicensed adult care homes

Published April 20, 2024 at 12:09 PM CDT
Arlington Police have been investigating a string of unlicensed community living homes owned by a woman currently in the Tarrant County Jail.

An investigation into several unlicensed assisted living homes in Arlington has uncovered at least 20 deaths, according to media reports.

Arlington police officials told the Dallas Morning News they're trying to determine if the deaths are “suspicious or criminal in nature.”

Arlington Police arrested Regla Becquer in February for allegedly running multiple unlicensed homes.

Becquer, 49, owns the company Love and Caring for People LLC and oversaw at least five properties in Arlington, Mansfield, and Grand Prairie, according to police.

Becquer was arrested on one count of abandoning and endangering an individual, imminent danger of bodily injury. She is currently held at the Tarrant County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells previously said in a statement that multiple cities in the county could be affected by the investigation.

Any current or past clients or family members can leave a voicemail message at (817) 575-3230 so an officer can follow up with them.

This report includes information by Megan Cardona
