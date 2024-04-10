© 2024 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice faces 8 criminal charges after Dallas hit-and-run crash

KERA | By Toluwani Osibamowo
Published April 10, 2024 at 6:13 PM CDT
Updated April 10, 2024 at 6:21 PM CDT
A man in a red and black hat
Charlie Riedel
/
AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice speaks to the media before the NFL football team's practice Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Dallas police issued an arrest warrant for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice on eight criminal charges in relation to a multivehicle hit-and-run in Dallas March 30, the Dallas Police Department announced Wednesday.

The charges include one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury. He was not in police custody as of Wednesday evening.

Rice's attorney Royce West said at a press conference last week the 23-year-old acknowledged he was driving the Lamborghini that, along with a Corvette, sped down North Central Expressway. Rice lost control and the Lamborghini hit the median, police said, causing the Corvette and four other cars to crash.

Police said 21-year-old Theodore Knox, who is also not in custody, drove the Corvette. Knox faces the same charges, according to DPD.

The passengers in the two vehicles won't be charged.

Four people had minor injuries, according to police — two of whom were hospitalized.

West told reporters last week Rice will do "everything in his power" to help the other drivers and passengers involved in the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Tags
Criminal Justice car crashRashee Rice
Toluwani Osibamowo
Toluwani Osibamowo is a general assignments reporter for KERA. She previously worked as a news intern for Texas Tech Public Media and copy editor for Texas Tech University’s student newspaper, The Daily Toreador, before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She is originally from Plano.
See stories by Toluwani Osibamowo
Related Content