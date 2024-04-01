Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice taps Dallas Sen. Royce West as his attorney after weekend crash

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has obtained Texas Senator Royce West as his attorney after it was reported Dallas police were searching for the NFL star in connection with a weekend hit-and-run.

A sports car connected with Rice was involved in a major six-vehicle crash Saturday evening in the 6600 block of North Central Expressway in Dallas, the Dallas Morning News first reported.

Bret Jaspers / KERA News Texas Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas.

On Monday, Rice's attorney West — who is a managing partner at West & Associates L.L.P. — released a statement that said Rice was cooperating with local authorities.

"On behalf of Rashee Rice, his thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident on Saturday," West said in the statement.

West did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police say a Chevrolet Corvette and a Lamborghini were speeding in the far-left lane of North Central Expressway near University Boulevard about 6:20 p.m. Saturday when they lost control. The Lamborghini hit the center median, causing the crash, police said.

The occupants of both the Corvette and the Lamborghini fled on foot. Two people were hospitalized with minor injuries, and two others were treated at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and detectives are working to identify suspects.

